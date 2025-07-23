Lecture Kamishibaï goûter enfants 3-10 ans Onet-le-Château

Onet-le-Château Aveyron

Lecture + goûter

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-23

fin : 2025-07-23

2025-07-23

Lecture Kamishibaï et goûter pour les enfants de 3 à 10 ans Mercredi 23 juillet à 10h.

Lecture + goûter 12€ 12 .

Onet-le-Château 12850 Aveyron Occitanie

English :

Kamishibaï reading and snack for children aged 3 to 10: Wednesday, July 23 at 10 a.m.

German :

Kamishibai-Lesung und Snack für Kinder von 3 bis 10 Jahren: Mittwoch, 23. Juli um 10 Uhr.

Italiano :

Lettura e merenda Kamishibaï per bambini dai 3 ai 10 anni: mercoledì 23 luglio alle 10.00.

Espanol :

Kamishibaï lectura y merienda para niños de 3 a 10 años: miércoles 23 de julio a las 10h.

