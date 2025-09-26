Lecture Musical Christian Bobin à 3 voix & 1 piano Médiathèque Christian Bobin Le Creusot

Médiathèque Christian Bobin 1 rue Edith Cavell Le Creusot Saône-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Début : 2025-09-26 18:00:00
fin : 2025-09-26 19:30:00

2025-09-26

Mise en voix et piano d’une sélection de textes du poète creusotin Christian Bobin par l’association Direlire.   .

Médiathèque Christian Bobin 1 rue Edith Cavell Le Creusot 71200 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 85 77 58 00  mediatheque@ville-lecreusot.fr

