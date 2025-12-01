Lectures de Noël Bibliothèque Nozay

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Bibliothèque 21 Rue Alexis Létourneau Nozay Loire-Atlantique

Début : 2025-12-12 18:30:00
fin : 2025-12-12 19:30:00

2025-12-12

Un moment pour plonger dans la magie de Noël
Encore un peu de patience et Noël sera là.
La bibliothèque de Nozay en propose un avant-goût avec ces lectures pour enfants.

Public de 4 à 7 ans
Gratuit
Sur inscription   .

English :

A moment to immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas

German :

Ein Moment, um in den Zauber von Weihnachten einzutauchen

Italiano :

Un momento per immergersi nella magia del Natale

Espanol :

Un momento para sumergirse en la magia de la Navidad

