Lectures de Noël Bibliothèque Nozay vendredi 12 décembre 2025.
Lectures de Noël
Bibliothèque 21 Rue Alexis Létourneau Nozay Loire-Atlantique
Début : 2025-12-12 18:30:00
fin : 2025-12-12 19:30:00
2025-12-12
Un moment pour plonger dans la magie de Noël
Encore un peu de patience et Noël sera là.
La bibliothèque de Nozay en propose un avant-goût avec ces lectures pour enfants.
Public de 4 à 7 ans
Gratuit
Sur inscription .
Bibliothèque 21 Rue Alexis Létourneau Nozay 44170 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire +33 2 40 79 31 65 bibliotheques@cc-nozay.fr
English :
A moment to immerse yourself in the magic of Christmas
German :
Ein Moment, um in den Zauber von Weihnachten einzutauchen
Italiano :
Un momento per immergersi nella magia del Natale
Espanol :
Un momento para sumergirse en la magia de la Navidad
