LECTURES DE NOËL Saint-Chély-d’Apcher

LECTURES DE NOËL

Place du foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère

Gratuit
Lectures de Noël, tout public, gratuit.
Lectures de Noël par Thomas Pouget, tout public, gratuit.
En collaboration avec la Communauté de Communes.   .

Place du foirail Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 31 12 41 

English :

Christmas readings, all ages, free.

