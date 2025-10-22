Lectures Kamishibaï Thionville

Lectures Kamishibaï Thionville mercredi 22 octobre 2025.

Lectures Kamishibaï

1 place André Malraux Thionville Moselle

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-10-22 16:00:00

fin : 2025-10-22 17:00:00

Dans une ambiance feutrée, petites et grandes oreilles sont attendues pour un instant hors du temps. Un nuage de pluie d’automne se glisse dans la bulle rose et suspend l’instant. Savourez les lectures teintées de rouges flamboyants, de dorés éclatants et d’oranges cuivrés.

Partagez un doux moment chaleureux et confortable !

De 4 à 6 ans Sur inscriptionEnfants

1 place André Malraux Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 80 17 30 puzzle@mairie-thionville.fr

English :

In a hushed atmosphere, young and old alike are invited to enjoy a timeless moment. A cloud of autumn rain slips into the pink bubble and suspends the moment. Savor readings tinged with fiery reds, bright golds and coppery oranges.

Share a warm, cozy moment!

Ages 4 to 6 Registration required

German :

In einer gedämpften Atmosphäre werden kleine und große Ohren für einen zeitlosen Moment erwartet. Eine herbstliche Regenwolke schiebt sich in die rosafarbene Blase und hält den Moment fest. Genießen Sie die in feurigem Rot, strahlendem Gold und kupferfarbenem Orange gefärbten Lesungen.

Teilen Sie einen süßen, warmen und gemütlichen Moment!

Von 4 bis 6 Jahren Auf Anmeldung

Italiano :

In un’atmosfera silenziosa, grandi e piccini possono godersi un momento senza tempo. Una nuvola di pioggia autunnale si infila nella bolla rosa e sospende il momento. Assaporate le letture che si tingono di rosso fuoco, oro brillante e arancione ramato.

Condividete un momento caldo e accogliente!

Dai 4 ai 6 anni Iscrizione obbligatoria

Espanol :

En un ambiente silencioso, grandes y pequeños pueden disfrutar de un momento intemporal. Una nube de lluvia otoñal se cuela en la burbuja rosa y suspende el momento. Saboree las lecturas teñidas de rojos ardientes, dorados brillantes y naranjas cobrizos.

¡Comparta un momento cálido y acogedor!

De 4 a 6 años Inscripción obligatoria

