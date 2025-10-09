Leïla Olivesi Trio Théâtre d’Angoulême Scène Nationale Grande Salle Angoulême

Leïla Olivesi Trio Théâtre d’Angoulême Scène Nationale Grande Salle Angoulême jeudi 9 octobre 2025.

Leïla Olivesi Trio Théâtre d’Angoulême Scène Nationale

Grande Salle Avenue des Maréchaux Angoulême Charente

Tarif : 24 – 24 – 24 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-10-09 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-09

Date(s) :

2025-10-09

Pianiste, compositrice et arrangeuse, Leïla Olivesi se distingue par son univers poétique et son jeu tout en finesse. Son jazz harmonieux, brillant, a fait d’elle une musicienne incontournable aujourd’hui.

.

Grande Salle Avenue des Maréchaux Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 38 61 61 infos@theatre-angouleme.org

English :

Pianist, composer and arranger Leïla Olivesi stands out for her poetic universe and her finely-honed playing. Her harmonious, brilliant jazz has made her a musician to be reckoned with today.

German :

Die Pianistin, Komponistin und Arrangeurin Leïla Olivesi zeichnet sich durch ihre poetische Welt und ihr feinfühliges Spiel aus. Ihr harmonischer, brillanter Jazz hat sie heute zu einer unumgänglichen Musikerin gemacht.

Italiano :

La pianista, compositrice e arrangiatrice Leïla Olivesi si distingue per il suo universo poetico e il suo modo di suonare finemente. Il suo jazz brillante e armonioso l’ha resa oggi una musicista da non sottovalutare.

Espanol :

La pianista, compositora y arreglista Leïla Olivesi destaca por su universo poético y su afinada interpretación. Su jazz brillante y armonioso la ha convertido en un músico a tener en cuenta en la actualidad.

L’événement Leïla Olivesi Trio Théâtre d’Angoulême Scène Nationale Angoulême a été mis à jour le 2025-07-17 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Angoulême