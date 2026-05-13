Montbrun-Bocage

L’ENFANCE DE L’ART

MÉDIATHÈQUE Montbrun-Bocage Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-07 09:30:00

fin : 2026-06-07 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-06-07

Venez participer à la 7ème édition de L’enfance de l’art ! Laissez-vous emporter par le plaisir de jouer avec les mots et explorez vos imaginaires !

Proposé par Les Plumes d’Aramis. .

MÉDIATHÈQUE Montbrun-Bocage 31310 Haute-Garonne Occitanie lesplumesdaramis@outlook.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Come and take part in the 7th edition of L’enfance de l’art! Let yourself be carried away by the pleasure of playing with words, and explore your imaginations!

L’événement L’ENFANCE DE L’ART Montbrun-Bocage a été mis à jour le 2026-05-13 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE