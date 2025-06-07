L’ENVOLÉE D’ÉTÉ – Carcassonne, 7 juin 2025 17:30, Carcassonne.

Aude

L’ENVOLÉE D’ÉTÉ Carcassonne Aude

L’Envolée d’été est une série de spectacles, d’ateliers, d’animations programmée dans plusieurs communes de Carcassonne Agglo. Les arts de la rue sont à l’honneur, un avant-goût de la saison estivale pour petits et grands !

Le programme de la journée

17H30 DÉAMBULATION DANSÉE RDV PLACE DU PRADO

Proposée par les élèves du CONSERVATOIRE DE CARCASSONNE AGGLO

LE SACRE COLLECTIF LA VILLE EN FEU (75) DANSE-CHANT

Spectacle co-programmé avec le Théâtre dans les Vignes et Théâtre+Cinéma Scène nationale Grand Narbonne. Le Sacre est une composition collective dansée et chantée à capella dans l’espace public par La Ville en Feu. Douze corps en mouvement et en chant envahissent l’espace public afin de le faire vibrer et de faire vibrer les spectateur. rice.s. Traversées par des questions de révolte, d’identité, de collectif, d’individualité, les corps se déchainent et les voix, parfois puissantes, parfois ridicules, sortent comme un appel aux autres, un cri commun pour un corps commun. La Ville en Feu est un collectif d’artistes

pluridisciplinaires ayant suivi des formations en art dramatique, en chant et en danse.

15 MN + 45 MN

Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 7 72 40 86 91

English :

L’Envolée d’été is a series of shows, workshops and events scheduled in several Carcassonne Agglo communes. Street arts are in the spotlight, a foretaste of the summer season for young and old alike!

The day’s program

5:30PM DANCE PERFORMANCE RDV PLACE DU PRADO

Performed by students of the CONSERVATOIRE DE CARCASSONNE AGGLO

LE SACRE COLLECTIF LA VILLE EN FEU (75) DANSE-CHANT

Show co-programmed with Théâtre dans les Vignes and Théâtre+Cinéma Scène nationale Grand Narbonne. Le Sacre is a collective composition danced and sung a capella in the public space by La Ville en Feu. Twelve bodies in movement and song invade the public space to make it and the spectators vibrate. Crossed by questions of revolt, identity, the collective and individuality, the bodies are unleashed and the voices, sometimes powerful, sometimes ridiculous, come out as a call to others, a common cry for a common body. La Ville en Feu is a collective of multidisciplinary artists

trained in drama, song and dance.

15 MN + 45 MN

German :

L’Envolée d’été ist eine Reihe von Aufführungen, Workshops und Animationen, die in mehreren Gemeinden von Carcassonne Agglo geplant sind. Im Mittelpunkt stehen die Straßenkünste, ein Vorgeschmack auf die Sommersaison für Groß und Klein!

Das Programm des Tages

17.30 UHR: GETANZTE WANDERUNG TREFFPUNKT PLACE DU PRADO

Vorgeschlagen von den Schülern des CONSERVATOIRE DE CARCASSONNE AGGLO

LE SACRE COLLECTIF LA VILLE EN FEU (75) TANZ-GESANG

Eine Aufführung, die mit dem Théâtre dans les Vignes und Théâtre+Cinéma Scène nationale Grand Narbonne koprogrammiert wurde. Le Sacre ist eine kollektive Komposition, die von La Ville en Feu im öffentlichen Raum a capella getanzt und gesungen wird. Zwölf Körper in Bewegung und Gesang erobern den öffentlichen Raum, um ihn in Schwingung zu versetzen und die Zuschauer in Schwingung zu versetzen. Von Fragen der Revolte, der Identität, des Kollektivs und der Individualität durchdrungen, entfesseln sich die Körper und die Stimmen, manchmal mächtig, manchmal lächerlich, kommen wie ein Appell an die anderen, ein gemeinsamer Schrei für einen gemeinsamen Körper heraus. La Ville en Feu ist ein Kollektiv von Künstlern

multidisziplinäre Künstler, die eine Ausbildung in Schauspiel, Gesang und Tanz absolviert haben.

15 MN + 45 MN

Italiano :

L’Envolée d’été è una serie di spettacoli, laboratori ed eventi programmati in diversi comuni dell’Agglo di Carcassonne. L’attenzione è rivolta alle arti di strada, un’anticipazione della stagione estiva per grandi e piccini!

Il programma della giornata

oRE 17.30 SPETTACOLO DI DANZA RDV PLACE DU PRADO

Esibizione degli studenti del CONSERVATORIO CARCASSONNE AGGLO

LE SACRE COLLECTIVE LA VILLE EN FEU (75) DANZA-CANTO

Coprogrammato con Théâtre dans les Vignes e Théâtre+Cinéma Scène nationale Grand Narbonne. Le Sacre è una composizione collettiva danzata e cantata a cappella nello spazio pubblico da La Ville en Feu. Dodici corpi in movimento e canto invadono lo spazio pubblico per farlo vibrare insieme agli spettatori. Con domande di rivolta, identità, collettività e individualità che li attraversano, i corpi si liberano e le voci, a volte potenti, a volte ridicole, escono come un appello agli altri, un grido comune per un corpo comune. La Ville en Feu è un collettivo di artisti multidisciplinari

che si sono formati in teatro, canto e danza.

15 MN + 45 MN

Espanol :

L’Envolée d’été es una serie de espectáculos, talleres y eventos programados en varios municipios de Carcassonne Agglo. Las artes de la calle son las protagonistas, un anticipo de la temporada estival para grandes y pequeños

Programa del día

17:30 ESPECTÁCULO DE DANZA RDV PLACE DU PRADO

Actuación de los alumnos del CONSERVATORIO AGLO DE CARCASSONNE

LE SACRE COLLECTIVE LA VILLE EN FEU (75) DANZA-CANTO

Coprogramado con Théâtre dans les Vignes y Théâtre+Cinéma Scène nationale Grand Narbonne. Le Sacre es una composición colectiva bailada y cantada a capella en el espacio público por La Ville en Feu. Doce cuerpos en movimiento y cantando invaden el espacio público para hacerlo vibrar a él y a los espectadores. Con preguntas sobre la revuelta, la identidad, lo colectivo y la individualidad, los cuerpos se sueltan y las voces, a veces potentes, a veces ridículas, salen como una llamada a los demás, un grito común para un cuerpo común. La Ville en Feu es un colectivo de artistas multidisciplinares

con formación en teatro, canto y danza.

15 MN + 45 MN

