L’ENVOLÉE D’ÉTÉ FESTIVAL ITINÉRANT DES ARTS DE LA RUE

Marseillette Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-30 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-30

Date(s) :

2026-05-30

A l’occasion, des 30 ans de l’inscription du canal du Midi au patrimoine mondial de l’UNESCO , profitez d’un moment convivial avec différentes animations !

Programme

Dès 14h

– atelier de fabrication d’instruments de musique avec des objets de récup

– Ludothèque,

– Exposition de voies en voix Cheminez sur les traces des réseaux de communication et de transport du territoire audois du XVIIIème au XXème siècle.

16h Spectacle 12 rue d’la joie Théâtre de rue drôle et familial de la compagnie Mungo

18h Concert bal Good evening Mister Jack Rock’n Boogie années 50

A partir de 19h Apéritif et tapas proposé par Los festejaires de Marseillette.

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Marseillette 11800 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 79 01 53

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

To mark the 30th anniversary of the Canal du Midi’s inclusion on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, enjoy a fun-filled day of entertainment!

Program

Starting at 2pm

– musical instrument-making workshop with recycled objects

– Toy library,

– Exhibition de voies en voix : follow in the footsteps of communication and transport networks in the Aude region from the 18th to the 20th century.

4pm: Show 12 rue d?la joie: Funny, family-friendly street theater by the Mungo company

6pm: Ball concert: Good evening Mister Jack? Rock?n Boogie from the 50s

From 7pm: Aperitif and tapas offered by Los festejaires de Marseillette.

L’événement L’ENVOLÉE D’ÉTÉ FESTIVAL ITINÉRANT DES ARTS DE LA RUE Marseillette a été mis à jour le 2026-03-23 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme