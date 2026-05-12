Villarzel-Cabardès

L’ENVOLÉE D’ÉTÉ

Villarzel-Cabardès Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-06 16:30:00

fin : 2026-06-06

Date(s) :

2026-06-06

16h30 Rando spectacle poétique et décalée (sur réservation)

La vizite (dé)guidée de Villarzel (Cie Izi)

Depuis la nécropole Wisigoth, la compagnie iZi détourne le parcours historique convenu pour inviter le visiteur à explorer l’inattendu. Poétique et décalée, elle nous surprend par le texte, la musique et les corps en faisant vivre les mémoires du lieu à travers la voix de ses habitants. Surprises concoctées par les complices de cette balade, enfants et adultes, ayant participé à des temps d’atelier avec la compagnie lors de la résidence de territoire autour du thème de l’enfance à travers les âges.

De et avec Agnès Souville, Coralie Neuville, Igor Huillet, Aurel Renault, Benoit Kleiber-

Environ 2h.

Penser à s’équiper de chaussure de marche, d’une gourde, et selon la météo, du nécessaire pour la balade entre bois et clairières (bob, crème solaire, crème anti moustique ou k-way).

A partir de 19h apéritif et repas

Apéritif offert par le Comité des fêtes.

Foodtruck chez Minie Cuisine thaï (de 5€ à 13€, sur réservation au 06 78 84 93 89)

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Villarzel-Cabardès 11600 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 78 49 79

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

4:30 pm: Poetic and offbeat hike/show (reservation required)

La vizite (dé)guidée de Villarzel (Cie Izi)

From the Visigoth necropolis, Compagnie iZi takes visitors off the beaten path of history, inviting them to explore the unexpected. Poetic and quirky, it surprises us with text, music and bodies by bringing to life the memories of the site through the voices of its inhabitants. Surprises concocted by the stroll?s accomplices, children and adults, who took part in workshop times with the company during the territory residency around the theme of childhood through the ages.

By and with Agnès Souville, Coralie Neuville, Igor Huillet, Aurel Renault, Benoit Kleiber-

Approx. 2 hrs.

Remember to bring walking shoes, a water bottle and, depending on the weather, what you’ll need for the walk through the woods and glades (bobsleigh, sun cream, mosquito repellent or k-way).

From 7pm: aperitif and meal

Aperitif offered by the Comité des fêtes.

Foodtruck chez Minie Thai cuisine (5? to 13?, by reservation on 06 78 84 93 89)

L’événement L’ENVOLÉE D’ÉTÉ Villarzel-Cabardès a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme