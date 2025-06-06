L’ENVOLÉE D’ÉTÉ – Villesèquelande, 6 juin 2025 17:45, Villesèquelande.

Aude

L’ENVOLÉE D’ÉTÉ Place de la Résistance Villesèquelande Aude

Tarif :

Date :

Début : 2025-06-06 17:45:00

fin : 2025-06-06 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-06

L’Envolée d’été est une série de spectacles, d’ateliers, d’animations programmée dans plusieurs communes de Carcassonne Agglo. Les arts de la rue sont à l’honneur, un avant-goût de la saison estivale pour petits et grands !

Le programme de la journée

17H45 MAISON DES ARTS ET DE LA NATURE, EXPOSITION ASSOCIATION GRAIN D’ART, DÉPART DEPUIS L’ORMEAU DE SULLY

Visite commentée de l’exposition sur le sentier des Arts’bres avec les sculptures en plein air d’Anna Sarda, Robert Cros, Véronique Matteudi et les photos d’Hervé Baïs jusqu’à la visite de la maison éclusière avec l’exposition d’Elise Alignan, mosaïste et Christian Rapez, photographe nature.

18H45 ENSEMBLE DE SAXOPHONES ET QUATUOR, CONSERVATOIRE DE CARCASSONNE AGGLO ORMEAU DE SULLY

Venez découvrir la richesse des sons du saxophone, interprétés par les élèves du Conservatoire de Carcassonne Agglo, à travers un voyage musical alliant styles et émotions variés ! (30 mn)

19H15 Le Vedette’s

LES BOUDEUSES (12) ORMEAU DE SULLY PARVIS DE L’ÉGLISE KARAOKÉ DÉLIRANT (1 H)

Le Vedette’s club se retrouve toutes les semaines. Ils et elles sont 4 à animer les villes et villages environnant·es chaque weekend.

Les membres du club se côtoient, beaucoup. S’écoutent peu. Avec son animation Karaoké, cette équipe rassemble un public, le fédère avec l’envie et l’objectif de réveiller la vedette qui sommeille en chacun·e de nous. Une soirée pour faire briller, allumer l’étincelle en espérant bien sûr ne pas prendre feu au passage. Ambiance du tonnerre garantie.

20H15 Apéritif sous l’ormeau de Sully.



Place de la Résistance

Villesèquelande 11170 Aude Occitanie +33 7 72 40 86 91

English :

L’Envolée d’été is a series of shows, workshops and events scheduled in several Carcassonne Agglo communes. Street arts are in the spotlight, a foretaste of the summer season for young and old alike!

The day’s program

5:45PM MAISON DES ARTS ET DE LA NATURE, EXHIBITION BY ASSOCIATION GRAIN D?ART, DEPARTURE FROM L?ORMEAU DE SULLY

Guided tour of the exhibition on the Arts?bres trail, featuring outdoor sculptures by Anna Sarda, Robert Cros, Véronique Matteudi and photos by Hervé Baïs, followed by a visit to the lock house with an exhibition by mosaic artist Elise Alignan and nature photographer Christian Rapez.

18H45 SAXOPHONE ENSEMBLE AND QUARTET, CONSERVATOIRE DE CARCASSONNE AGGLO ORMEAU DE SULLY

Come and discover the rich sounds of the saxophone, interpreted by students from the Carcassonne Agglo Conservatory, in a musical journey combining a variety of styles and emotions! (30 mn)

7:15pm: Le Vedette’s

LES BOUDEUSES (12) ORMEAU DE SULLY CHURCH SQUARE KARAOKE EXTRAVAGANZA (1 H)

The Vedette’s club meets every week. Four of them entertain in the surrounding towns and villages every weekend.

Club members rub shoulders a lot. Listen to each other a little. With its karaoke entertainment, this team gathers an audience, federating it with the desire and objective of awakening the star in each of us. It’s an evening to sparkle and shine, while hoping not to catch fire in the process. Thunderous atmosphere guaranteed.

8:15pm: Aperitif under the Sully abalone tree.

German :

L’Envolée d’été ist eine Reihe von Aufführungen, Workshops und Animationen, die in mehreren Gemeinden von Carcassonne Agglo geplant sind. Im Mittelpunkt stehen die Straßenkünste, ein Vorgeschmack auf die Sommersaison für Groß und Klein!

Das Programm des Tages

17.45 UHR MAISON DES ARTS ET DE LA NATURE, AUSSTELLUNG ASSOCIATION GRAIN D’ART, START VON L’ORMEAU DE SULLY AUS

Kommentierte Besichtigung der Ausstellung auf dem Kunstpfad mit den Freiluftskulpturen von Anna Sarda, Robert Cros, Véronique Matteudi und den Fotos von Hervé Baïs bis hin zum Besuch des Schleusenhauses mit der Ausstellung von Elise Alignan, Mosaikkünstlerin, und Christian Rapez, Naturfotograf.

18.45 UHR SAXOPHON-ENSEMBLE UND QUARTETT, KONSERVATORIUM VON CARCASSONNE AGGLO ORMEAU DE SULLY

Entdecken Sie den Reichtum der Klänge des Saxophons, interpretiert von den Schülern des Konservatoriums von Carcassonne Agglo, auf einer musikalischen Reise, die verschiedene Stile und Emotionen verbindet! (30 Min.)

19H15 Das Vedette’s

LES BOUDEUSES (12) ORMEAU DE SULLY PARVIS DE L’ÉGLISE KARAOKÉ DÉLIRANT (1 H)

Der Vedette’s Club trifft sich jede Woche. Es sind vier Personen, die jedes Wochenende die umliegenden Städte und Dörfer beleben.

Die Mitglieder des Clubs haben viel miteinander zu tun. Sie hören einander wenig zu. Mit ihrer Karaoke-Animation bringt dieses Team ein Publikum zusammen, vereint es mit dem Wunsch und dem Ziel, den Star zu wecken, der in jedem von uns schlummert. Ein Abend, um den Funken zum Glühen zu bringen und ihn zu entzünden, natürlich in der Hoffnung, dass er nicht in Flammen aufgeht. Eine tolle Stimmung ist garantiert.

20.15 Uhr: Aperitif unter der Ulme von Sully.

Italiano :

L’Envolée d’été è una serie di spettacoli, laboratori ed eventi programmati in diversi comuni dell’Agglo di Carcassonne. L’attenzione è rivolta alle arti di strada, un’anticipazione della stagione estiva per grandi e piccini!

Il programma della giornata:

oRE 17.45 ALLA MAISON DES ARTS ET DE LA NATURE, MOSTRA DELL’ASSOCIAZIONE GRAIN D’ART, PARTENZA DALL’ORMEAU DE SULLY

Visita guidata alla mostra sul sentiero delle Arts?bres, con sculture all’aperto di Anna Sarda, Robert Cros, Véronique Matteudi e fotografie di Hervé Baïs, seguita dalla visita alla casa del guardiano della chiusa con l’esposizione dell’artista del mosaico Elise Alignan e del fotografo naturalista Christian Rapez.

oRE 18.45 ENSEMBLE DI SASSOFONI E QUARTETTO, CONSERVATORIO DI CARCASSONNE AGGLO ORMEAU DE SULLY

Venite a scoprire le ricche sonorità del sassofono, eseguite dagli studenti del Conservatorio di Carcassonne Agglo, in un viaggio musicale che combina una varietà di stili ed emozioni! (30 min.)

ore 19.15: Le Vedette

LES BOUDEUSES (12) ORMEAU DE SULLY PIAZZA DELLA CHIESA CRAZY KARAOKE (1 H)

Il club delle Vedette si riunisce ogni settimana. Quattro di loro si esibiscono nelle città e nei villaggi circostanti ogni fine settimana.

I membri del club si scambiano spesso le spalle. Non si ascoltano molto. Con il suo intrattenimento karaoke, questa squadra riunisce il pubblico, unendolo con il desiderio e l’obiettivo di risvegliare la stella che giace sopita in ognuno di noi. È una serata per brillare, per accendere la scintilla e sperare di non prendere fuoco nel frattempo. Atmosfera fragorosa garantita.

ore 20.15: Aperitivo sotto l’abalone Sully.

Espanol :

L’Envolée d’été es una serie de espectáculos, talleres y eventos programados en varios municipios de Carcassonne Agglo. Las artes de la calle son las protagonistas, un anticipo de la temporada estival para grandes y pequeños

Programa del día:

17.45 H EN LA MAISON DES ARTS ET DE LA NATURE, EXPOSICIÓN DE LA ASOCIACIÓN GRAIN D’ART, SALIDA DEL ORMEAU DE SULLY

Visita guiada a la exposición del sendero de las Artes y la Naturaleza, con esculturas al aire libre de Anna Sarda, Robert Cros, Véronique Matteudi y fotografías de Hervé Baïs, seguida de una visita a la casa del esclusero con una exposición de la artista del mosaico Elise Alignan y del fotógrafo de naturaleza Christian Rapez.

18.45 H CONJUNTO Y CUARTETO DE SAXOFONES, CONSERVATORIO DE CARCASSONNE AGGLO ORMEAU DE SULLY

Venga a descubrir la riqueza sonora del saxofón, interpretado por los alumnos del Conservatorio de Carcassonne Agglo, en un viaje musical que combina estilos y emociones variadas (30 minutos)

19.15 h: Le Vedette’s

LES BOUDEUSES (12) PLAZA DE LA IGLESIA DE ORMEAU DE SULLY CRAZY KARAOKE (1 H)

El club de las Vedettes se reúne cada semana. Cuatro de ellas actúan en las ciudades y pueblos de los alrededores todos los fines de semana.

Los miembros del club se codean mucho. No se escuchan mucho. Con su animación de karaoke, este equipo reúne al público, uniéndolo con el deseo y el objetivo de despertar la estrella que yace dormida en cada uno de nosotros. Es una noche para brillar, para encender la chispa y esperar no prenderse fuego en el proceso. Ambiente atronador garantizado.

20.15 h: Aperitivo bajo el abulón Sully.

