L’ENVOLÉE DURAS-PIVOT APOSTROPHES Moussoulens

L’ENVOLÉE DURAS-PIVOT APOSTROPHES

Par la compagnie Cie Aparte (37).

En septembre 1984, Marguerite Duras est l’invitée de Bernard Pivot dans sa célèbre émission Apostrophes . Elle vient de publier L’Amant, un roman pressenti pour le prix Goncourt. C’est leur rencontre, mot pour mot, que Sylvie Boivin et Jean Chollet reprennent aujourd’hui. Sur le plateau, une table, des livres, des fiches. Ce spectacle donne accès à la parole singulière, étonnante, émouvante et parfois choquante de Marguerite Duras. Bernard Pivot, par son écoute, son attention bienveillante et la curiosité gourmande de ses questions, nous transmet son intérêt pour l’écrivain et pour son oeuvre.

English :

By Cie Aparte (37).

In September 1984, Marguerite Duras was Bernard Pivot?s guest on his famous Apostrophes program. She had just published L’Amant, a novel shortlisted for the Prix Goncourt. It is their meeting, word for word, that Sylvie Boivin and Jean Chollet revisit today. On the stage, a table, books and index cards. This show gives access to the singular, astonishing, moving and sometimes shocking words of Marguerite Duras. Bernard Pivot, through his attentiveness and the curiosity of his questions, conveys his interest in the writer and her work.

German :

Von der Gesellschaft Cie Aparte (37).

Im September 1984 war Marguerite Duras Gast von Bernard Pivot in seiner berühmten Sendung Apostrophes . Sie hat gerade den Roman L’Amant veröffentlicht, der für den Prix Goncourt vorgesehen ist. Sylvie Boivin und Jean Chollet übernehmen heute ihre Begegnung Wort für Wort. Auf der Bühne befinden sich ein Tisch, Bücher und Karteikarten. Diese Aufführung bietet Zugang zu den einzigartigen, erstaunlichen, bewegenden und manchmal schockierenden Worten von Marguerite Duras. Bernard Pivot vermittelt uns durch sein Zuhören, seine wohlwollende Aufmerksamkeit und die gierige Neugier seiner Fragen sein Interesse an der Schriftstellerin und an ihrem Werk.

Italiano :

Da Cie Aparte (37).

Nel settembre 1984, Marguerite Duras fu ospite di Bernard Pivot nel suo famoso programma Apostrophes . La scrittrice aveva appena pubblicato L’Amant, un romanzo che era stato candidato al Prix Goncourt. È il loro incontro, parola per parola, che Sylvie Boivin e Jean Chollet ripercorrono oggi. Sul palco, un tavolo, libri e schede. Questo spettacolo dà accesso alle parole singolari, sorprendenti, commoventi e talvolta scioccanti di Marguerite Duras. Bernard Pivot, attraverso la sua capacità di ascolto, la sua benevola attenzione e l’avida curiosità delle sue domande, ci trasmette il suo interesse per la scrittrice e la sua opera.

Espanol :

Por Cie Aparte (37).

En septiembre de 1984, Marguerite Duras fue invitada por Bernard Pivot a su famoso programa Apostrophes . Acababa de publicar L’Amant, una novela que había sido preseleccionada para el Prix Goncourt. Sylvie Boivin y Jean Chollet retoman hoy su encuentro, palabra por palabra. En el escenario, una mesa, libros y fichas. Este espectáculo da acceso a las palabras singulares, sorprendentes, conmovedoras y a veces chocantes de Marguerite Duras. Bernard Pivot, a través de su capacidad de escucha, su benévola atención y la ávida curiosidad de sus preguntas, nos transmite su interés por la escritora y su obra.

