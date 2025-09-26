L’ENVOLÉE LE RADEAU DE LA MÉDUSE Carcassonne

L’ENVOLÉE LE RADEAU DE LA MÉDUSE

842 Avenue Jules Verne Carcassonne Aude

Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3 EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-12 19:00:00

fin : 2026-03-12

Date(s) :

2026-03-12

Par la compagnie Anne Cangelosi studio 21 (75).

En 1818, Géricault démarre sa plus célèbre toile LE RADEAU DE LA MEDUSE et fait scandale autant sur le plan artistique que sur le plan politique. Il devient le maître du romantisme comme Victor HUGO avec ses Misérables . Il critique la Restauration et son nouveau roi Louis XVIII, obligeant celui-ci à prendre position.Grace à une drôle de conférencière découvrez les secrets de ce gigantesque tableau du Louvre qui choqua le monde et ébranla le trône. Revivez les bouleversements artistiques et politiques du début du XIXème siècle. 60MN D’HUMOUR D’ART ET D’HISTOIRE

.

842 Avenue Jules Verne Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 6 07 90 22 69 lechai@carcassonne-agglo.fr

English :

By Anne Cangelosi studio 21 (75).

In 1818, Géricault painted his most famous canvas, « LE RADEAU DE LA MEDUSE », causing a scandal both artistically and politically. He became a master of Romanticism, like Victor HUGO with his « Misérables ». His criticism of the Restoration and its new king, Louis XVIII, forced the latter to take a stand. Thanks to a funny lecturer, discover the secrets of this gigantic painting in the Louvre, which shocked the world and shook the throne. Relive the artistic and political upheavals of the early 19th century. 60MN OF ART AND HISTORY HUMOR

German :

Von der Kompanie Anne Cangelosi studio 21 (75).

1818 begann Géricault mit seinem berühmtesten Gemälde « LE RADEAU DE LA MEDUSE » und löste damit einen Skandal aus, sowohl auf künstlerischer als auch auf politischer Ebene. Er wurde zum Meister der Romantik wie Victor HUGO mit seinen « Misérables ». Er kritisiert die Restauration und ihren neuen König Ludwig XVIII. und zwingt diesen, Stellung zu beziehen. Dank einer lustigen Conferencierin entdecken Sie die Geheimnisse dieses gigantischen Gemäldes im Louvre, das die Welt schockierte und den Thron erschütterte. Erleben Sie die künstlerischen und politischen Umwälzungen zu Beginn des 19. Jahrhunderts. 60MN HUMOR, KUNST UND GESCHICHTE

Italiano :

Di Anne Cangelosi studio 21 (75).

Nel 1818 Géricault dipinse la sua tela più famosa, « LE RADEAU DE LA MEDUSE », che provocò uno scandalo sia artistico che politico. Divenne il maestro del Romanticismo, come Victor Hugo con i suoi « Misérables ». Grazie a un divertente relatore, scoprirete i segreti di questo gigantesco dipinto del Louvre, che sconvolse il mondo e fece tremare il trono. Rivivete gli sconvolgimenti artistici e politici dell’inizio del XIX secolo. 60MN DI ARTE E STORIA HUMOUR

Espanol :

Por Anne Cangelosi estudio 21 (75).

En 1818, Géricault pintó su lienzo más famoso, « LE RADEAU DE LA MEDUSE », que provocó un escándalo tanto artístico como político. Se convirtió en el maestro del Romanticismo, como Victor Hugo con sus « Miserables ». Criticó la Restauración y a su nuevo rey Luis XVIII, obligando a éste a tomar partido. Gracias a un divertido conferenciante, descubra los secretos de este gigantesco cuadro del Louvre, que conmocionó al mundo y sacudió el trono. Reviva las convulsiones artísticas y políticas de principios del siglo XIX. 60MN DE ARTE E HISTORIA HUMOR

L’événement L’ENVOLÉE LE RADEAU DE LA MÉDUSE Carcassonne a été mis à jour le 2025-09-26 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme