Les 10 ans de l’Atelier photo du FEP Batilly

impasse de la barrière Salle polyvalente Batilly Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Samedi 2026-04-25 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-26 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-25 2026-04-26

L’atelier photo du FEP de Batilly fête ses 10 ans et vous invite à son exposition les samedi 25 et dimanche 26 avril 2026.

Animations tout le week-end.Tout public

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impasse de la barrière Salle polyvalente Batilly 54980 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est ghis.pouvreau@orange.fr

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English :

The Batilly FEP photo workshop celebrates its 10th anniversary and invites you to its exhibition on Saturday April 25 and Sunday April 26, 2026.

Entertainment all weekend.

L’événement Les 10 ans de l’Atelier photo du FEP Batilly Batilly a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par MILTOL