Les 3 Tontons > Smoky Rocket Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue

10 Rue du Pont des Bernes Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue Manche

Début : 2025-07-26 21:00:00

fin : 2025-07-26 01:00:00

2025-07-26

Lorsque deux Flying Chickens rencontrent un ex-Hot Rod 56 qui en a encore sous le capot, cela donne un trio qui vous transportera aux quatre coins de la galaxie Rock’n’roll. Renald, Alain et Mickey vous proposent un voyage dans le temps à bord de leur Smoky Rocket . Pas besoin d’appeler Houston, il n’y aura pas de problème. Pour ceux qui aiment carburer à l’ancienne, les amplis à lampes et la danse à deux, embarquement immédiat ! Vers l’infini et au-delà !

10 Rue du Pont des Bernes Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue 50550 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 42 65 12

English : Les 3 Tontons > Smoky Rocket

When two Flying Chickens meet an ex-Hot Rod 56 who’s still got it, the result is a trio that will transport you to the four corners of the Rock?n?roll galaxy. Renald, Alain and Mickey take you on a trip back in time aboard their « Smoky Rocket ». No need to call Houston, there’ll be no problem. For those who like old-fashioned carburetion, tube amps and dancing in pairs, board now! To infinity and beyond!

German :

Wenn zwei Flying Chickens auf einen 56er Ex-Hot Rod treffen, der noch immer unter der Haube ist, entsteht ein Trio, das Sie in alle Ecken der Rock’n’Roll-Galaxie entführt. Renald, Alain und Mickey bieten Ihnen eine Zeitreise an Bord ihrer « Smoky Rocket » an. Sie brauchen nicht in Houston anzurufen, es wird keine Probleme geben. Für alle, die gerne auf altmodische Weise mit Röhrenverstärkern und Tanzen zu zweit unterwegs sind, heißt es: Sofort an Bord! In die Unendlichkeit und darüber hinaus!

Italiano :

Quando due Flying Chickens incontrano un ex-Hot Rod 56 ancora in gamba, il risultato è un trio che vi porterà ai quattro angoli della galassia del Rock’n’Roll. Renald, Alain e Mickey vi faranno fare un viaggio nel tempo a bordo del loro « Smoky Rocket ». Non c’è bisogno di chiamare Houston, non ci saranno problemi. Per chi ama la carburazione vecchio stile, gli amplificatori a valvole e il ballo in coppia, salite a bordo! Verso l’infinito e oltre!

Espanol :

Cuando dos Flying Chickens se encuentran con un ex Hot Rod 56 que aún lo tiene, el resultado es un trío que te llevará a las cuatro esquinas de la galaxia del Rock?n?roll. Renald, Alain y Mickey te llevan de viaje en el tiempo a bordo de su « Smoky Rocket ». No hace falta llamar a Houston, no habrá problema. A los que les guste la carburación a la antigua usanza, los amplificadores de válvulas y bailar en pareja, ¡embarquen ya! ¡Hasta el infinito y más allá!

