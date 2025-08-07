Les 4 Fantastiques Premiers pas Cinéma Grand Ecran Pontonx-sur-l’Adour

Les 4 Fantastiques Premiers pas Cinéma Grand Ecran Pontonx-sur-l’Adour jeudi 7 août 2025.

Les 4 Fantastiques Premiers pas

Cinéma Grand Ecran 50 Place de l’Hôtel de Ville Pontonx-sur-l’Adour Landes

Tarif : 4.5 – 4.5 – 4.5 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-07

fin : 2025-08-07

Date(s) :

2025-08-07

“ Les 4 Fantastiques Premiers pas ” de Marvel Studios présente la première Famille Marvel Reed Richards/M. Fantastique, Sue Storm/La Femme Invisible, Johnny Storm/La Torche Humaine et Ben Grimm/La Chose alors alors qu’ils affrontent leur plus grand défi.

Tout public

Avec pour toile de fond un monde rétro-futuriste inspiré des années 1960, “ Les 4 Fantastiques Premiers pas ” de Marvel Studios présente la première Famille Marvel Reed Richards/M. Fantastique, Sue Storm/La Femme Invisible, Johnny Storm/La Torche Humaine et Ben Grimm/La Chose alors qu’ils affrontent leur plus grand défi.

Autres séances les Sam 9 à 20h30, Mar 12 à 20h30, Ven 15 à 20h30 et Lun 18 à 20h30 .

Cinéma Grand Ecran 50 Place de l’Hôtel de Ville Pontonx-sur-l’Adour 40465 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 28 21 74 89 cinema.pontonx@gmail.com

English : Les 4 Fantastiques Premiers pas

? Marvel Studios’ Fantastic 4: First Steps? introduces the first Marvel Family: Reed Richards/M. Fantastic, Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Johnny Storm/The Human Torch and Ben Grimm/The Thing as they face their greatest challenge yet.

German : Les 4 Fantastiques Premiers pas

? Fantastic Four: First Steps? von Marvel Studios stellt die erste Marvel-Familie vor: Reed Richards/M. Fantastic, Sue Storm/Die Unsichtbare Frau, Johnny Storm/Menschliche Fackel und Ben Grimm/Das Ding, während sie sich ihrer größten Herausforderung stellen.

Italiano :

? I Fantastici 4: Primi Passi dei Marvel Studios presenta la prima famiglia Marvel: Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Sue Storm/La Donna Invisibile, Johnny Storm/La Torcia Umana e Ben Grimm/La Cosa che affrontano la loro più grande sfida.

Espanol : Les 4 Fantastiques Premiers pas

? Marvel Studios’ Fantastic 4: First Steps? presenta a la primera Familia Marvel: Reed Richards/Mr. Fantástico, Sue Storm/La Mujer Invisible, Johnny Storm/La Antorcha Humana y Ben Grimm/La Cosa mientras se enfrentan a su mayor desafío hasta la fecha.

L’événement Les 4 Fantastiques Premiers pas Pontonx-sur-l’Adour a été mis à jour le 2025-08-04 par OT Tartas