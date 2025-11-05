Les animations du Plan B TARBES Tarbes

Les animations du Plan B

Début : 2025-11-05

fin : 2025-11-29

Le Plan B Bar, cave à bières, vins et spiritueux vous souhaite la bienvenue et vous invite chaque mois à prendre part à ses soirées festives ! L’occasion de découvrir une large gamme de produits artisanaux dans une ambiance fun et décalée autour de tapas…

AU PROGRAMME

MERCREDI 5 NOVEMBRE 21h

Soirée dansante animée par DJ Lutcho

Entrée libre et gratuite

JEUDI 6 NOVEMBRE 20h

Soirée Blind Test teste tes connaissances musicales ! (Animation Eustache)

Entrée libre et gratuite

VENDREDI 14 NOVEMBRE 21h

Soirée Reggae Friday soirée Jamaïcaine, Dub, reggae animée par le Collectif I&I Movement

Entrée libre et gratuite

SAMEDI 15 NOVEMBRE 20h

Soirée thématique Pirate Party Flibustier, le capitaine Eustache t’attend pour une soirée de piraterie.

Entrée libre et gratuite

JEUDI 20 NOVEMBRE 20h

Soirée Blind Test teste tes connaissances musicales ! (Animation Eustache)

Entrée libre et gratuite

SAMEDI 22 NOVEMBRE 21h

Concert Dumble Doors Blues, Rock des années 70′

Entrée libre et gratuite

VENDREDI 28 NOVEMBRE

Soirée DJ House, Électro Le collectif Queer Moustache prend le contrôle du plan B pour plus de groove, de déhanchés et toujours autant de smyle !

Entrée libre et gratuite

SAMEDI 29 NOVEMBRE 21h

Soirée célibataire Le Bal des Cœurs Masqués 21h

Viens rencontrer ta future âme sœur !

Dress code Noir Blanc et masque vénitien

Réservation conseillée Gratuit

TARBES 3 Chemin Cognac Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

English :

Le Plan B Bar, beer, wine and spirits cellar welcomes you to its monthly festive evenings! It’s an opportunity to discover a wide range of artisanal products in a fun, offbeat atmosphere over tapas…

ON THE PROGRAM

WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 5 9pm

Dance party hosted by DJ Lutcho

Free admission

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6 8pm

Blind Test evening: test your musical knowledge! (Hosted by Eustache)

Free admission

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 14 9pm

Reggae Friday evening: Jamaican, Dub and reggae music, hosted by the I&I Movement collective

Free admission

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 15 8pm

Pirate Party themed evening: Captain Eustace’s freebooter awaits you for an evening of piracy.

Free admission

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20 8pm

Blind Test evening: test your musical knowledge! (Eustache entertainment)

Free admission

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 22 9pm

Dumble Doors concert: Blues, 70’s Rock

Free admission

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28

House, Electro DJ night: The Queer Moustache collective takes control of Plan B for more groove, more sway and more smyl!

Free admission

SATURDAY NOVEMBER 29 9pm

Bachelorette Party Le Bal des C?urs Masqués 9pm

Come and meet your future soulmate!

Dress code Black White and Venetian mask

Reservations recommended Free

German :

Le Plan B Bar, Bier-, Wein- und Spirituosenkeller heißt Sie herzlich willkommen und lädt Sie jeden Monat dazu ein, an seinen festlichen Abenden teilzunehmen! Die Gelegenheit, eine breite Palette an handwerklich hergestellten Produkten in einer lustigen und ausgefallenen Atmosphäre bei Tapas zu entdecken…

AU PROGRAMM

MITTWOCH, 5. NOVEMBER 21 Uhr

Tanzabend unter der Leitung von DJ Lutcho

Freier Eintritt

DONNERSTAG, 6. NOVEMBER 20 Uhr

Abend Blind Test : Teste dein musikalisches Wissen! (Animation Eustache)

Freier Eintritt

FREITAG, 14. NOVEMBER 21 Uhr

Abend Reggae Friday : Jamaikanischer Abend, Dub, Reggae, moderiert von dem Kollektiv I&I Movement

Freier Eintritt

SAMSTAG, 15. NOVEMBER 20 Uhr

Themenabend Piratenparty : Freibeuter, Kapitän Eustace erwartet dich zu einem Piratenabend.

Freier und kostenloser Eintritt

DONNERSTAG, 20. NOVEMBER 20 Uhr

Blind Test Party: Teste dein musikalisches Wissen! (Animation Eustache)

Freier Eintritt

SAMSTAG, 22. NOVEMBER 21h

Konzert Dumble Doors : Blues, Rock der 70er Jahre

Freier Eintritt

FREITAG, 28. NOVEMBER

DJ-Abend House, Electro : Das Kollektiv Queer Moustache übernimmt die Kontrolle über den Plan B für mehr Groove, mehr Hüftschwung und immer noch mehr Smyle!

Freier Eintritt

SAMSTAG, 29. NOVEMBER 21 Uhr

Single-Abend Der Ball der maskierten Herzen 21h

Komm und triff deinen zukünftigen Seelenverwandten!

Dresscode: Schwarz Weiß und venezianische Maske

Reservierung empfohlen Kostenlos

Italiano :

Le Plan B Bar, cantina di birra, vino e liquori vi dà il benvenuto alle sue serate di festa mensili! Un’occasione per scoprire un’ampia gamma di prodotti artigianali in un’atmosfera divertente e fuori dagli schemi, davanti a tapas…

IN PROGRAMMA

MERCOLEDÌ 5 NOVEMBRE ore 21.00

Festa da ballo con DJ Lutcho

Ingresso libero

GIOVEDI’ 6 NOVEMBRE ore 20.00

Serata Blind Test : mettete alla prova le vostre conoscenze musicali! (Ospitato da Eustache)

Ingresso libero

VENERDÌ 14 NOVEMBRE ore 21.00

Serata Reggae Friday : musica giamaicana, dub e reggae a cura del collettivo I&I Movement

Ingresso libero

SABATO 15 NOVEMBRE ore 20.00

Serata a tema Pirate Party : Capitan Eustachio, il bucaniere, vi aspetta per una serata all’insegna della pirateria.

Ingresso libero

GIOVEDI’ 20 NOVEMBRE ore 20.00

Serata Blind Test : mettete alla prova le vostre conoscenze musicali! (Ospitato da Eustache)

Ingresso libero

SABATO 22 NOVEMBRE ore 21.00

Concerto Dumble Doors : Blues, Rock anni ’70

Ingresso libero

VENERDÌ 28 NOVEMBRE

Serata DJ House, Electro : il collettivo Queer Moustache prende il controllo del Piano B per più groove, più sway e più smyle!

Ingresso libero

SABATO 29 NOVEMBRE ore 21.00

Serata per single Le Bal des C?urs Masqués ore 21.00

Venite a conoscere la vostra futura anima gemella!

Dress code: nero/bianco e maschera veneziana

Prenotazione consigliata Gratuito

Espanol :

Le Plan B Bar, bodega de cervezas, vinos y licores le da la bienvenida a sus festivas veladas mensuales Es la ocasión de descubrir una amplia gama de productos artesanales en un ambiente lúdico y desenfadado…

EN EL PROGRAMA

MIÉRCOLES 5 DE NOVIEMBRE 21:00 h

Fiesta con DJ Lutcho

Entrada libre

JUEVES 6 DE NOVIEMBRE 20.00 h

Velada Blind Test : ¡pon a prueba tus conocimientos musicales! (Organizado por Eustache)

Entrada gratuita

VIERNES 14 DE NOVIEMBRE 21.00 h

Noche Reggae Friday : música jamaicana, dub y reggae a cargo del colectivo I&I Movement

Entrada gratuita

SÁBADO 15 DE NOVIEMBRE 20.00 h

Noche temática Pirate Party : El capitán Eustace, el bucanero, te espera para una noche de piratería.

Entrada gratuita

JUEVES 20 DE NOVIEMBRE 20.00 h

Velada Test a ciegas : ¡ponga a prueba sus conocimientos musicales! (Presentado por Eustache)

Entrada gratuita

SÁBADO 22 DE NOVIEMBRE 21.00 h

Concierto Dumble Doors : Blues, Rock de los 70

Entrada gratuita

VIERNES 28 NOVIEMBRE

¡Noche de DJ House, Electro : El colectivo Queer Moustache toma el control del Plan B para más groove, más sway y más smyle!

Entrada gratuita

SÁBADO 29 DE NOVIEMBRE 21:00 h

Noche de solteros Le Bal des Cœurs Masqués 21:00 h

Ven a conocer a tu futura pareja

Código de vestimenta: Negro Blanco y máscara veneciana

Se recomienda reservar Gratis

