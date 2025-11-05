Les animations du Plan B TARBES Tarbes
Les animations du Plan B TARBES Tarbes mercredi 5 novembre 2025.
Les animations du Plan B
TARBES 3 Chemin Cognac Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-05
fin : 2025-11-29
Date(s) :
2025-11-05
Le Plan B Bar, cave à bières, vins et spiritueux vous souhaite la bienvenue et vous invite chaque mois à prendre part à ses soirées festives ! L’occasion de découvrir une large gamme de produits artisanaux dans une ambiance fun et décalée autour de tapas…
AU PROGRAMME
MERCREDI 5 NOVEMBRE 21h
Soirée dansante animée par DJ Lutcho
Entrée libre et gratuite
JEUDI 6 NOVEMBRE 20h
Soirée Blind Test teste tes connaissances musicales ! (Animation Eustache)
Entrée libre et gratuite
VENDREDI 14 NOVEMBRE 21h
Soirée Reggae Friday soirée Jamaïcaine, Dub, reggae animée par le Collectif I&I Movement
Entrée libre et gratuite
SAMEDI 15 NOVEMBRE 20h
Soirée thématique Pirate Party Flibustier, le capitaine Eustache t’attend pour une soirée de piraterie.
Entrée libre et gratuite
JEUDI 20 NOVEMBRE 20h
Soirée Blind Test teste tes connaissances musicales ! (Animation Eustache)
Entrée libre et gratuite
SAMEDI 22 NOVEMBRE 21h
Concert Dumble Doors Blues, Rock des années 70′
Entrée libre et gratuite
VENDREDI 28 NOVEMBRE
Soirée DJ House, Électro Le collectif Queer Moustache prend le contrôle du plan B pour plus de groove, de déhanchés et toujours autant de smyle !
Entrée libre et gratuite
SAMEDI 29 NOVEMBRE 21h
Soirée célibataire Le Bal des Cœurs Masqués 21h
Viens rencontrer ta future âme sœur !
Dress code Noir Blanc et masque vénitien
Réservation conseillée Gratuit
Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux !
.
TARBES 3 Chemin Cognac Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 34 85 92 contact@leplan-b.fr
English :
Le Plan B Bar, beer, wine and spirits cellar welcomes you to its monthly festive evenings! It’s an opportunity to discover a wide range of artisanal products in a fun, offbeat atmosphere over tapas…
ON THE PROGRAM
WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER 5 9pm
Dance party hosted by DJ Lutcho
Free admission
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 6 8pm
Blind Test evening: test your musical knowledge! (Hosted by Eustache)
Free admission
FRIDAY NOVEMBER 14 9pm
Reggae Friday evening: Jamaican, Dub and reggae music, hosted by the I&I Movement collective
Free admission
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 15 8pm
Pirate Party themed evening: Captain Eustace’s freebooter awaits you for an evening of piracy.
Free admission
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 20 8pm
Blind Test evening: test your musical knowledge! (Eustache entertainment)
Free admission
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 22 9pm
Dumble Doors concert: Blues, 70’s Rock
Free admission
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 28
House, Electro DJ night: The Queer Moustache collective takes control of Plan B for more groove, more sway and more smyl!
Free admission
SATURDAY NOVEMBER 29 9pm
Bachelorette Party Le Bal des C?urs Masqués 9pm
Come and meet your future soulmate!
Dress code Black White and Venetian mask
Reservations recommended Free
Follow us on social networks!
German :
Le Plan B Bar, Bier-, Wein- und Spirituosenkeller heißt Sie herzlich willkommen und lädt Sie jeden Monat dazu ein, an seinen festlichen Abenden teilzunehmen! Die Gelegenheit, eine breite Palette an handwerklich hergestellten Produkten in einer lustigen und ausgefallenen Atmosphäre bei Tapas zu entdecken…
AU PROGRAMM
MITTWOCH, 5. NOVEMBER 21 Uhr
Tanzabend unter der Leitung von DJ Lutcho
Freier Eintritt
DONNERSTAG, 6. NOVEMBER 20 Uhr
Abend Blind Test : Teste dein musikalisches Wissen! (Animation Eustache)
Freier Eintritt
FREITAG, 14. NOVEMBER 21 Uhr
Abend Reggae Friday : Jamaikanischer Abend, Dub, Reggae, moderiert von dem Kollektiv I&I Movement
Freier Eintritt
SAMSTAG, 15. NOVEMBER 20 Uhr
Themenabend Piratenparty : Freibeuter, Kapitän Eustace erwartet dich zu einem Piratenabend.
Freier und kostenloser Eintritt
DONNERSTAG, 20. NOVEMBER 20 Uhr
Blind Test Party: Teste dein musikalisches Wissen! (Animation Eustache)
Freier Eintritt
SAMSTAG, 22. NOVEMBER 21h
Konzert Dumble Doors : Blues, Rock der 70er Jahre
Freier Eintritt
FREITAG, 28. NOVEMBER
DJ-Abend House, Electro : Das Kollektiv Queer Moustache übernimmt die Kontrolle über den Plan B für mehr Groove, mehr Hüftschwung und immer noch mehr Smyle!
Freier Eintritt
SAMSTAG, 29. NOVEMBER 21 Uhr
Single-Abend Der Ball der maskierten Herzen 21h
Komm und triff deinen zukünftigen Seelenverwandten!
Dresscode: Schwarz Weiß und venezianische Maske
Reservierung empfohlen Kostenlos
Folge uns auf den sozialen Netzwerken!
Italiano :
Le Plan B Bar, cantina di birra, vino e liquori vi dà il benvenuto alle sue serate di festa mensili! Un’occasione per scoprire un’ampia gamma di prodotti artigianali in un’atmosfera divertente e fuori dagli schemi, davanti a tapas…
IN PROGRAMMA
MERCOLEDÌ 5 NOVEMBRE ore 21.00
Festa da ballo con DJ Lutcho
Ingresso libero
GIOVEDI’ 6 NOVEMBRE ore 20.00
Serata Blind Test : mettete alla prova le vostre conoscenze musicali! (Ospitato da Eustache)
Ingresso libero
VENERDÌ 14 NOVEMBRE ore 21.00
Serata Reggae Friday : musica giamaicana, dub e reggae a cura del collettivo I&I Movement
Ingresso libero
SABATO 15 NOVEMBRE ore 20.00
Serata a tema Pirate Party : Capitan Eustachio, il bucaniere, vi aspetta per una serata all’insegna della pirateria.
Ingresso libero
GIOVEDI’ 20 NOVEMBRE ore 20.00
Serata Blind Test : mettete alla prova le vostre conoscenze musicali! (Ospitato da Eustache)
Ingresso libero
SABATO 22 NOVEMBRE ore 21.00
Concerto Dumble Doors : Blues, Rock anni ’70
Ingresso libero
VENERDÌ 28 NOVEMBRE
Serata DJ House, Electro : il collettivo Queer Moustache prende il controllo del Piano B per più groove, più sway e più smyle!
Ingresso libero
SABATO 29 NOVEMBRE ore 21.00
Serata per single Le Bal des C?urs Masqués ore 21.00
Venite a conoscere la vostra futura anima gemella!
Dress code: nero/bianco e maschera veneziana
Prenotazione consigliata Gratuito
Seguiteci sui social network!
Espanol :
Le Plan B Bar, bodega de cervezas, vinos y licores le da la bienvenida a sus festivas veladas mensuales Es la ocasión de descubrir una amplia gama de productos artesanales en un ambiente lúdico y desenfadado…
EN EL PROGRAMA
MIÉRCOLES 5 DE NOVIEMBRE 21:00 h
Fiesta con DJ Lutcho
Entrada libre
JUEVES 6 DE NOVIEMBRE 20.00 h
Velada Blind Test : ¡pon a prueba tus conocimientos musicales! (Organizado por Eustache)
Entrada gratuita
VIERNES 14 DE NOVIEMBRE 21.00 h
Noche Reggae Friday : música jamaicana, dub y reggae a cargo del colectivo I&I Movement
Entrada gratuita
SÁBADO 15 DE NOVIEMBRE 20.00 h
Noche temática Pirate Party : El capitán Eustace, el bucanero, te espera para una noche de piratería.
Entrada gratuita
JUEVES 20 DE NOVIEMBRE 20.00 h
Velada Test a ciegas : ¡ponga a prueba sus conocimientos musicales! (Presentado por Eustache)
Entrada gratuita
SÁBADO 22 DE NOVIEMBRE 21.00 h
Concierto Dumble Doors : Blues, Rock de los 70
Entrada gratuita
VIERNES 28 NOVIEMBRE
¡Noche de DJ House, Electro : El colectivo Queer Moustache toma el control del Plan B para más groove, más sway y más smyle!
Entrada gratuita
SÁBADO 29 DE NOVIEMBRE 21:00 h
Noche de solteros Le Bal des Cœurs Masqués 21:00 h
Ven a conocer a tu futura pareja
Código de vestimenta: Negro Blanco y máscara veneciana
Se recomienda reservar Gratis
Síguenos en las redes sociales
L’événement Les animations du Plan B Tarbes a été mis à jour le 2025-10-23 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65