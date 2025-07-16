LES APÉROS-CONCERTS Espira-de-l’Agly
LES APÉROS-CONCERTS Espira-de-l’Agly mercredi 16 juillet 2025.
LES APÉROS-CONCERTS
Espace Jean Teulière Espira-de-l’Agly Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-07-16 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-16 21:30:00
2025-07-16
Laissez-vous porter par l’ambiance unique des Apéros-Concert avec le groupe Summer Set en Live.
Espace Jean Teulière Espira-de-l’Agly 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 17 53 mairie@espira.com
English :
Let yourself be carried away by the unique atmosphere of the Apéros-Concert with the band Summer Set en Live.
German :
Lassen Sie sich von der einzigartigen Atmosphäre der Aperitif-Konzerte mit der Live-Band Summer Set mitreißen.
Italiano :
Lasciatevi trasportare dall’atmosfera unica dell’Apéros-Concert con il gruppo Summer Set dal vivo.
Espanol :
Déjate llevar por el ambiente único del Apéros-Concert con el grupo Summer Set en directo.
