LES APÉROS-CONCERTS Espira-de-l’Agly

LES APÉROS-CONCERTS Espira-de-l’Agly mercredi 16 juillet 2025.

LES APÉROS-CONCERTS

Espace Jean Teulière Espira-de-l’Agly Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-16 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-16 21:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-16

Laissez-vous porter par l’ambiance unique des Apéros-Concert avec le groupe Summer Set en Live.

.

Espace Jean Teulière Espira-de-l’Agly 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 64 17 53 mairie@espira.com

English :

Let yourself be carried away by the unique atmosphere of the Apéros-Concert with the band Summer Set en Live.

German :

Lassen Sie sich von der einzigartigen Atmosphäre der Aperitif-Konzerte mit der Live-Band Summer Set mitreißen.

Italiano :

Lasciatevi trasportare dall’atmosfera unica dell’Apéros-Concert con il gruppo Summer Set dal vivo.

Espanol :

Déjate llevar por el ambiente único del Apéros-Concert con el grupo Summer Set en directo.

L’événement LES APÉROS-CONCERTS Espira-de-l’Agly a été mis à jour le 2025-07-04 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME