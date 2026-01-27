Les Arts en Fête L’Atmosphère Rethel

Les Arts en Fête

L’Atmosphère Boulevard de la 4e armée Rethel Ardennes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-12

fin : 2026-02-15

Date(s) :

2026-02-12

Du 12 au 15 février 2026, la Salle L’Atmosphère se transforme en véritable galerie d’art avec LES ARTS EN FÊTES !Peinture, Sculpture, Photographie,…Venez découvrir le talent des artistes champardennais, amateurs et confirmés, et laissez-vous surprendre par la créativité de la section arts plastiques du lycée Verlaine de Rethel.Un événement culturel ouvert à tous, convivial et inspirant.Entrée gratuite !Que vous soyez passionné d’art ou simplement curieux, venez flâner, admirer et partager un moment artistique au cœur de la ville !

.

L’Atmosphère Boulevard de la 4e armée Rethel 08300 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 39 51 40

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

From February 12 to 15, 2026, the Salle L?Atmosphère will be transformed into a veritable art gallery with LES ARTS EN FÊTES! Painting, sculpture, photography…Come and discover the talent of amateur and established artists from the Champagne region, and be surprised by the creativity of the plastic arts section of the Lycée Verlaine in Rethel.A cultural event open to all, friendly and inspiring.Free admission! Whether you’re an art enthusiast or simply curious, come and stroll, admire and share an artistic moment in the heart of the town!

L’événement Les Arts en Fête Rethel a été mis à jour le 2026-01-26 par Ardennes Tourisme