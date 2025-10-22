LES ATELIERS CRÉATIFS DE POLY Béziers
3 Carrefour de l’Hours Béziers Hérault
Début : 2025-10-22
fin : 2025-10-29
2025-10-22 2025-10-29
Les enfants laissent libre cours à leur imagination en décorant de mini-citrouilles dans une ambiance automnale, créative et pleine de bonne humeur.
3 Carrefour de l’Hours Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 09 75 50
English :
Children let their imaginations run wild as they decorate mini-pumpkins in a creative, cheerful autumn atmosphere.
German :
Die Kinder lassen ihrer Fantasie freien Lauf und dekorieren Mini-Kürbisse in einer herbstlichen, kreativen und gut gelaunten Atmosphäre.
Italiano :
I bambini danno sfogo alla loro immaginazione decorando mini zucche in un’atmosfera creativa, autunnale e piena di buonumore.
Espanol :
Los niños dan rienda suelta a su imaginación mientras decoran mini calabazas en un ambiente creativo, otoñal y lleno de buen humor.
