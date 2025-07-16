LES ATELIERS DE L’ÉTÉ Juzet-d’Izaut
LES ATELIERS DE L’ÉTÉ Juzet-d’Izaut mercredi 16 juillet 2025.
LES ATELIERS DE L’ÉTÉ
A LA COLO DU CAGIRE Juzet-d’Izaut Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-16
fin : 2025-07-18
Date(s) :
2025-07-16
Les ateliers de l’été à la Colo du Cagire !
Mercredi
10h15-12h Atelier Théâtre impro de 6 à 10 ans, inscription par sms 06 59 85 62 98,
14h-16h Stage de Batucada débutant, tout public à partir de 11 ans, inscriptions par sms 06 59 85 62 98,
14h-16h Animations scientifique puis goûter (16h-17h), enfants de 6 à 11 ans, inscriptions thibault.fauthoux@autistici.org
Jeudi
10h15-12h Atelier Théâtre impro de 11 à 15 ans, inscription par sms 06 59 85 62 98,
14h-16h Stage de Batucada débutant, tout public à partir de 11 ans, inscriptions par sms 06 59 85 62 98,
14h-16h Animations scientifique puis goûter (16h-17h), enfants de 6 à 11 ans, inscriptions thibault.fauthoux@autistici.org
Vendredi
10h15-12h Atelier Théâtre impro parents et enfants, inscription par sms 06 59 85 62 98,
14h-16h Stage de Batucada débutant, tout public à partir de 11 ans, inscriptions par sms 06 59 85 62 98,
14h-16h Animations scientifique puis goûter (16h-17h), enfants de 6 à 11 ans, inscriptions thibault.fauthoux@autistici.org .
A LA COLO DU CAGIRE Juzet-d’Izaut 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie thibault.fauthoux@autistici.org
English :
Summer workshops at Colo du Cagire!
German :
Die Sommerworkshops im Colo du Cagire!
Italiano :
Laboratori estivi al Colo du Cagire!
Espanol :
Talleres de verano en Colo du Cagire
L’événement LES ATELIERS DE L’ÉTÉ Juzet-d’Izaut a été mis à jour le 2025-07-10 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE