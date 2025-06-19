LES BALADES DU CONFLENT « LES GORGES DE NYER » – Molitg-les-Bains, 19 juin 2025 16:00, Molitg-les-Bains.

Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-06-19 16:00:00

2025-06-19

Profitez du calme et de la quiétude au cœur d’un cadre exceptionnel d’une vallée magnifique, dominant un charmant petit village et son château renaissance. Un habitat privilégié pour une faune et une flore exceptionnelles avec plus de 750 espèces recensées.

Balade facile pour marcheurs habitués, 3h maximum. Covoiturage au départ de Molitg.

Molitg-les-Bains 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com

English :

Enjoy the peace and quiet of an exceptional setting in a magnificent valley, overlooking a charming little village and its Renaissance castle. A privileged habitat for exceptional flora and fauna, with over 750 species listed.

Easy walk for experienced walkers, maximum 3 hours. Carpooling from Molitg.

German :

Genießen Sie die Ruhe und Stille inmitten einer außergewöhnlichen Umgebung in einem wunderschönen Tal, das ein charmantes kleines Dorf und sein Renaissanceschloss überragt. Ein privilegierter Lebensraum für eine außergewöhnliche Flora und Fauna mit über 750 registrierten Arten.

Leichte Wanderung für geübte Wanderer, maximal 3 Stunden. Fahrgemeinschaften ab Molitg.

Italiano :

Godetevi la pace e la tranquillità nel cuore di un ambiente eccezionale in una magnifica valle, con vista su un incantevole paesino e sul suo castello rinascimentale. Un habitat privilegiato per una flora e una fauna eccezionali, con oltre 750 specie censite.

Passeggiata facile per escursionisti esperti, 3 ore al massimo. Possibilità di raggiungere Molitg con l’auto.

Espanol :

Disfrute de la tranquilidad en el corazón de un marco excepcional en un magnífico valle, con vistas a un encantador pueblecito y a su castillo renacentista. Un hábitat privilegiado para una flora y fauna excepcionales, con más de 750 especies catalogadas.

Recorrido fácil para senderistas experimentados, 3 horas máximo. Coche compartido desde Molitg.

