LES BALADES DU CONFLENT MARCEVOL, LE CHEMIN DE L’EAU Molitg-les-Bains
LES BALADES DU CONFLENT MARCEVOL, LE CHEMIN DE L’EAU Molitg-les-Bains jeudi 16 avril 2026.
LES BALADES DU CONFLENT MARCEVOL, LE CHEMIN DE L’EAU
Molitg-les-Bains Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 14 – 14 – 14
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-16 14:30:00
fin : 2026-04-16
Date(s) :
2026-04-16
Balades faciles pour marcheurs habitués, 3H de marche max., sans grandes difficultés…
Covoiturage au départ de Molitg et autres points de rdv sur renseignements
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Molitg-les-Bains 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Easy hikes for experienced walkers, max. 3 hrs, no major difficulties…
Carpooling from Molitg and other meeting points on request
L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT MARCEVOL, LE CHEMIN DE L’EAU Molitg-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO