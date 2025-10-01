LES BALADES DU CONFLENT « VISITE COMMENTÉE DE VILLEFRANCHE-DE-CONFLENT » Villefranche-de-Conflent
Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-10-01 14:30:00
2025-10-01
Découverte de l’histoire de la Cité Médiévale de Villefranche-de-Conflent en se perdant dans ses ruelles et de son église ! Balade en ville de 2 h maximum permettant de découvrir le patrimoine, les anecdotes et les gens d’ici.
Rdv devant l’Office de tourisme.
Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com
English :
Discover the history of the medieval town of Villefranche-de-Conflent by getting lost in its narrow streets and church! A maximum 2-hour stroll through the town to discover its heritage, anecdotes and local people.
Rdv in front of the Tourist Office.
German :
Entdecken Sie die Geschichte der mittelalterlichen Stadt Villefranche-de-Conflent, indem Sie sich in ihren Gassen und ihrer Kirche verirren! Ein maximal 2-stündiger Stadtspaziergang, bei dem Sie das Kulturerbe, Anekdoten und die Menschen hier kennenlernen können.
Treffpunkt vor dem Fremdenverkehrsamt.
Italiano :
Scoprite la storia della città medievale di Villefranche-de-Conflent perdendovi nelle sue stradine e nella sua chiesa! Una passeggiata di massimo 2 ore attraverso la città per scoprire il suo patrimonio, gli aneddoti e la gente del posto.
Punto d’incontro davanti all’Ufficio del Turismo.
Espanol :
Descubra la historia de la ciudad medieval de Villefranche-de-Conflent perdiéndose por sus callejuelas y su iglesia Un paseo de 2 horas como máximo por la ciudad para descubrir su patrimonio, sus anécdotas y sus habitantes.
Punto de encuentro frente a la Oficina de Turismo.
