LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE COMMENTÉE DE VILLEFRANCHE-DE-CONFLENT

Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6 – 6 –

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-18 14:00:00

fin : 2026-02-18

Date(s) :

2026-02-18

Découverte de l’histoire de la Cité Médiévale de Villefranche-de-Conflent en se perdant dans ses ruelles et de son église ! Balade en ville de 2 h maximum permettant de découvrir le patrimoine, les anecdotes et les gens d’ici.

Rdv devant l’entrée des Remparts. Réservation obligatoire.

Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com

English :

Discover the history of the medieval town of Villefranche-de-Conflent by getting lost in its narrow streets and church! A maximum 2-hour stroll through the town to discover its heritage, anecdotes and local people.

Meet in front of the Remparts entrance. Reservations required.

