LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE COMMENTÉE DE VILLEFRANCHE-DE-CONFLENT

Villefranche-de-Conflent Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-29 14:30:00

fin : 2026-04-29 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-29

Découverte de l’histoire de la Cité Médiévale en se perdant dans ses ruelles et de son église ! Balade en ville de 2 h maximum permettant de découvrir le patrimoine, les anecdotes et les gens d’ici.

Rdv devant l’office de tourisme. Réservation obligatoire. Petites rando ou visites individualisées ou en groupe sur demande.

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Villefranche-de-Conflent 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover the history of the medieval town by getting lost in its narrow streets and church! Stroll around the town for up to 2 hours, discovering its heritage, anecdotes and local people.

Meeting point in front of the tourist office. Reservations required. Short hikes or individual or group tours on request.

L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE COMMENTÉE DE VILLEFRANCHE-DE-CONFLENT Villefranche-de-Conflent a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO