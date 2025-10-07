LES BALADES DU CONFLENT « VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA » Codalet

Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-07 14:30:00

2025-10-07

Visite de l’Abbaye de Saint-Michel-de-Cuxa

L’Abbaye de Saint-Michel est un ensemble architectural exceptionnel (X° XII° siècles) avec sa basilique, une des plus grandes et plus significatives églises pré-romanes d’Europe, son clocher roman lombard, sa crypte et son cloître roman.

Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com

English :

Visit Saint-Michel-de-Cuxa Abbey

The Abbey of Saint-Michel is an exceptional architectural ensemble (10th 12th centuries) with its basilica, one of the largest and most significant pre-Romanesque churches in Europe, its Lombard Romanesque bell tower, its crypt and its Romanesque cloister.

German :

Besichtigung der Abtei von Saint-Michel-de-Cuxa

Die Abtei von Saint-Michel ist ein außergewöhnliches architektonisches Ensemble (10.-12. Jahrhundert) mit ihrer Basilika, einer der größten und bedeutendsten vorromanischen Kirchen Europas, ihrem romanischen lombardischen Glockenturm, ihrer Krypta und ihrem romanischen Kreuzgang.

Italiano :

Visita all’Abbazia di Saint-Michel-de-Cuxa

L’Abbazia di Saint-Michel è un insieme architettonico eccezionale (X-XII secolo) con la sua basilica, una delle chiese preromaniche più grandi e significative d’Europa, il suo campanile romanico lombardo, la sua cripta e il suo chiostro romanico.

Espanol :

Visita de la abadía de Saint-Michel-de-Cuxa

La abadía de Saint-Michel es un conjunto arquitectónico excepcional (siglos X-XII) con su basílica, una de las iglesias prerrománicas más grandes y significativas de Europa, su campanario románico lombardo, su cripta y su claustro románico.

