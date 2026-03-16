LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA Codalet
LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA Codalet mardi 28 avril 2026.
LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA
Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-28 14:30:00
fin : 2026-04-28 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-28
Visite de l’Abbaye de Saint-Michel-de-Cuxa
L’Abbaye un ensemble architectural exceptionnel (X° XII° siècles) avec sa basilique, une des plus grandes et plus significatives églises pré-romanes d’Europe, son clocher roman lombard, sa crypte et son cloître roman. Réservation obligatoire.
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Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Visit Saint-Michel-de-Cuxa Abbey
The Abbey is an exceptional architectural ensemble (10th 12th centuries) with its basilica, one of the largest and most significant pre-Romanesque churches in Europe, its Lombard Romanesque bell tower, its crypt and its Romanesque cloister. Reservations required.
L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-03-16 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO