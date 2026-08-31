Informations pratiques

Codalet

LES BALADES DU CONFLENT : « VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA »

Codalet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base – plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-27 14:00:00

fin : 2026-10-27 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-10-27

L’Abbaye est un ensemble architectural exceptionnel (X° – XII° siècles) avec sa basilique pré-romane, son clocher roman lombard, sa crypte et son cloître roman. Prévoir 5 € pour l’accès à l’abbaye. Rdv à l’abbaye, sur réservation.

.

Codalet 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Abbey is an exceptional architectural complex (10th–12th centuries) featuring a pre-Romanesque basilica, a Lombard Romanesque bell tower, a crypt, and a Romanesque cloister. Allow 5 ? for access to the abbey. Meet at the abbey; reservations required.

L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT : « VISITE DE L’ABBAYE DE SAINT-MICHEL-DE-CUXA » Codalet a été mis à jour le 2026-08-31 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO