LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR

Catllar Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-22 14:30:00

fin : 2026-04-22 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-22

Visite du village, autour du village et l’église de Catllar.

Promenade tranquille de 2 h maximum, accessible à tous, pour découvrir les particularités, les anecdotes des gens d’ici.

Rdv devant la boulangerie. Covoiturage. Réservation obligatoire.

.

Catllar 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Visit the village, around the village and the Catllar church.

A leisurely stroll of up to 2 hours, accessible to all, to discover the particularities and anecdotes of the local people.

Meeting point in front of the bakery. Car-sharing. Reservations required.

L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR Catllar a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO