LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR Catllar
LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR Catllar mercredi 13 mai 2026.
LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR
Catllar Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-13 14:30:00
fin : 2026-05-13 16:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-13
Visite du village, autour du village et l’église de Catllar.
Promenade tranquille de 2 h maximum, accessible à tous, pour découvrir les particularités, les anecdotes des gens d’ici.
Rdv devant la boulangerie. Covoiturage. Réservation obligatoire.
.
Catllar 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Visit the village, around the village and the Catllar church.
A leisurely stroll of up to 2 hours, accessible to all, to discover the particularities and anecdotes of the local people.
Meeting point in front of the bakery. Car-sharing. Reservations required.
L’événement LES BALADES DU CONFLENT VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’EGLISE DE CATLLAR Catllar a été mis à jour le 2026-03-17 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO