LES BALADES DU CONFLENT « VISITE DU VILLAGE ET DE L’ÉGLISE DE JOCH » Joch mardi 5 août 2025.

Début : 2025-08-05 15:00:00

2025-08-05

Joch « La Baronnie » Visite du village et de son église.

Ancienne place forte, ville fortifiée au moyen-âge, église élégante, Joch vous réserve des surprises au détour de ses ruelles, le long de ses canaux d’irrigation ou derrière une vieille porte à l’abri des regards. Rdv devant le bistrot de pays « l’Escola ».

Joch 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 86 88 00 99 manu.lalman@gmail.com

English :

Joch « La Baronnie » ? Visit the village and its church.

An ancient stronghold, a fortified town in the Middle Ages, an elegant church, Joch is full of surprises as you wander through its narrow streets, along its irrigation canals or behind an old door, hidden from view. Meeting point in front of the local bistro « l’Escola ».

German :

Joch « La Baronnie » ? Besuchen Sie das Dorf und seine Kirche.

Ehemaliger Festungsplatz, befestigte Stadt im Mittelalter, elegante Kirche. Joch hält Überraschungen bereit, wenn Sie durch seine Gassen, entlang der Bewässerungskanäle oder hinter einer alten, vor Blicken geschützten Tür gehen. Treffpunkt vor dem Bistro de pays « l’Escola ».

Italiano :

Joch « La Baronnie »? Visitate il villaggio e la sua chiesa.

Un’antica roccaforte, una città fortificata nel Medioevo, un’elegante chiesa, Joch è piena di sorprese mentre si passeggia per le sue stradine, lungo i suoi canali di irrigazione o dietro una vecchia porta nascosta alla vista. Punto d’incontro davanti al bistrot locale « l’Escola ».

Espanol :

Joch « La Baronnie » ? Visite el pueblo y su iglesia.

Antigua fortaleza, ciudad fortificada en la Edad Media, elegante iglesia, Joch está llena de sorpresas al pasear por sus callejuelas, a lo largo de sus acequias o detrás de una antigua puerta oculta a la vista. Punto de encuentro frente al bistró local « l’Escola ».

