Les Beaux Jours / Vendredis vibrations Les Petits Débrouillards Médiathèque l’Escale Angoulême

Les Beaux Jours / Vendredis vibrations Les Petits Débrouillards

Médiathèque l’Escale 17 rue Saint-Vincent de Paul Angoulême Charente

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-25

fin : 2025-07-25

2025-07-25

Ateliers scientifiques avec les Petits Débrouillards et animations autour du jeu par la médiathèque L’Escale.

Médiathèque l’Escale 17 rue Saint-Vincent de Paul Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 25 45 61

English :

Scientific workshops with the Petits Débrouillards and game-related activities by the L’Escale media library.

German :

Wissenschaftliche Workshops mit den Petits Débrouillards und Animationen rund um das Spiel von der Mediathek L’Escale.

Italiano :

Laboratori scientifici con i Petits Débrouillards e attività ludiche a cura della biblioteca multimediale L’Escale.

Espanol :

Talleres científicos con los Petits Débrouillards y actividades lúdicas a cargo de la biblioteca multimedia L’Escale.

