Les Beaux Jours / Vendredis vibrations Les Petits Débrouillards Médiathèque l'Escale Angoulême vendredi 25 juillet 2025
Médiathèque l'Escale 17 rue Saint-Vincent de Paul Angoulême Charente
Vendredi 2025-07-25
2025-07-25
Ateliers scientifiques avec les Petits Débrouillards et animations autour du jeu par la médiathèque L’Escale.
Médiathèque l’Escale 17 rue Saint-Vincent de Paul Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 25 45 61
English :
Scientific workshops with the Petits Débrouillards and game-related activities by the L’Escale media library.
German :
Wissenschaftliche Workshops mit den Petits Débrouillards und Animationen rund um das Spiel von der Mediathek L’Escale.
Italiano :
Laboratori scientifici con i Petits Débrouillards e attività ludiche a cura della biblioteca multimediale L’Escale.
Espanol :
Talleres científicos con los Petits Débrouillards y actividades lúdicas a cargo de la biblioteca multimedia L’Escale.
