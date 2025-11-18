Les compétitions marche et vol avenir du parapente ? Amphithéâtre ENSA Chamonix-Mont-Blanc
Les compétitions marche et vol avenir du parapente ? Amphithéâtre ENSA Chamonix-Mont-Blanc mardi 18 novembre 2025.
Les compétitions marche et vol avenir du parapente ?
Amphithéâtre ENSA 35 route du Bouchet Chamonix-Mont-Blanc Haute-Savoie
Début : 2025-11-18 20:30:00
fin : 2025-11-18 23:00:00
2025-11-18
Depuis plusieurs années les formats de compétition qui allient la marche et le vol sont en plein essor.
Amphithéâtre ENSA 35 route du Bouchet Chamonix-Mont-Blanc 74400 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 55 30 30 evenements@ensm.sports.gouv.fr
English :
For several years now, competition formats combining walking and flying have been booming.
German :
Seit einigen Jahren sind Wettkampfformate, die das Gehen und Fliegen miteinander verbinden, auf dem Vormarsch.
Italiano :
Da diversi anni si assiste a un boom di formati di gara che combinano la camminata e il volo.
Espanol :
Desde hace varios años, están en auge los formatos de competición que combinan la marcha y el vuelo.
