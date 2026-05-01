Les concerts de Poche Léa Hennino et Hélène Maréchaux Espace d’Animation Allan
Les concerts de Poche Léa Hennino et Hélène Maréchaux Espace d’Animation Allan dimanche 24 mai 2026.
Allan
Les concerts de Poche Léa Hennino et Hélène Maréchaux
Espace d’Animation 85 allée Du Foyer Rural Allan Drôme
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-24 18:00:00
fin : 2026-05-24
Date(s) :
2026-05-24
Une présence scénique remarquable, un sens musical irrévocable et un engagement auprès de tous les publics voici quelques-unes des caractéristiques qu’ont en commun ces deux artistes. Programme Bach, Mozart, Chailley, Lischka…
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Espace d’Animation 85 allée Du Foyer Rural Allan 26780 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 76 61 83 91
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English :
A remarkable stage presence, an irrevocable musical sense and a commitment to all audiences: these are just some of the characteristics these two artists have in common. Program: Bach, Mozart, Chailley, Lischka…
L’événement Les concerts de Poche Léa Hennino et Hélène Maréchaux Allan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération
À voir aussi à Allan (Drôme)
- Portes ouvertes au Domaine Viticole Almoric Route de Montélimar Allan 29 mai 2026
- Concert Chorale La Clé des Chants Espace d’animation Allan 6 juin 2026
- Concert Chorale La Clé des Chants rue du Foyer rural Allan 6 juin 2026
- Transhumance avec Allan, Pierres et Mémoire Allan 7 juin 2026
- Wondersun Festival Vieux Village Allan 12 juin 2026