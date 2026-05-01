Les concerts de Poche Léa Hennino et Hélène Maréchaux Espace d’Animation Allan

Allan

Les concerts de Poche Léa Hennino et Hélène Maréchaux

Espace d’Animation 85 allée Du Foyer Rural Allan Drôme

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-24 18:00:00

fin : 2026-05-24

Date(s) :

2026-05-24

Une présence scénique remarquable, un sens musical irrévocable et un engagement auprès de tous les publics voici quelques-unes des caractéristiques qu’ont en commun ces deux artistes. Programme Bach, Mozart, Chailley, Lischka…

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Espace d’Animation 85 allée Du Foyer Rural Allan 26780 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 76 61 83 91

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English :

A remarkable stage presence, an irrevocable musical sense and a commitment to all audiences: these are just some of the characteristics these two artists have in common. Program: Bach, Mozart, Chailley, Lischka…

L’événement Les concerts de Poche Léa Hennino et Hélène Maréchaux Allan a été mis à jour le 2026-05-19 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération