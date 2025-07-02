LES CONCERTS DU MERCREDI VALRAS EN LIVE Valras-Plage 2 juillet 2025 07:00

Hérault

LES CONCERTS DU MERCREDI VALRAS EN LIVE Esplanade Émile Turco Valras-Plage Hérault

Début : 2025-07-02

fin : 2025-07-09

2025-07-02

2025-07-09

2025-07-16

2025-07-23

2025-07-30

2025-08-06

2025-08-13

2025-08-20

2025-08-27

Chaque mercredi de l’été, vibrez au rythme de concerts variés de Magic System à Jean-Baptiste Guégan, sans oublier un grand spectacle équestre exceptionnel !

Esplanade Émile Turco

Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 60 06

English :

Every Wednesday throughout the summer, enjoy a variety of concerts, from Magic System to Jean-Baptiste Guégan, not forgetting an exceptional horse show!

German :

Jeden Mittwoch im Sommer vibrieren Sie im Rhythmus verschiedener Konzerte: von Magic System bis Jean-Baptiste Guégan, und nicht zu vergessen eine große, außergewöhnliche Pferdeshow!

Italiano :

Ogni mercoledì per tutta l’estate, godetevi una varietà di concerti, dai Magic System a Jean-Baptiste Guégan, senza dimenticare un eccezionale spettacolo di cavalli!

Espanol :

Todos los miércoles del verano, disfrute de conciertos variados, desde Magic System hasta Jean-Baptiste Guégan, sin olvidar un espectáculo ecuestre excepcional

