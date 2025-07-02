LES CONCERTS DU MERCREDI VALRAS EN LIVE Valras-Plage 2 juillet 2025 07:00
Hérault
LES CONCERTS DU MERCREDI VALRAS EN LIVE Esplanade Émile Turco Valras-Plage Hérault
Début : 2025-07-02
fin : 2025-07-09
2025-07-02
2025-07-09
2025-07-16
2025-07-23
2025-07-30
2025-08-06
2025-08-13
2025-08-20
2025-08-27
Chaque mercredi de l’été, vibrez au rythme de concerts variés de Magic System à Jean-Baptiste Guégan, sans oublier un grand spectacle équestre exceptionnel !
Chaque mercredi de l'été, vibrez au rythme de concerts variés de Magic System à Jean-Baptiste Guégan, sans oublier un grand spectacle équestre exceptionnel !
Esplanade Émile Turco
Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 60 06
Every Wednesday throughout the summer, enjoy a variety of concerts, from Magic System to Jean-Baptiste Guégan, not forgetting an exceptional horse show!
Jeden Mittwoch im Sommer vibrieren Sie im Rhythmus verschiedener Konzerte: von Magic System bis Jean-Baptiste Guégan, und nicht zu vergessen eine große, außergewöhnliche Pferdeshow!
Ogni mercoledì per tutta l’estate, godetevi una varietà di concerti, dai Magic System a Jean-Baptiste Guégan, senza dimenticare un eccezionale spettacolo di cavalli!
Todos los miércoles del verano, disfrute de conciertos variados, desde Magic System hasta Jean-Baptiste Guégan, sin olvidar un espectáculo ecuestre excepcional
