Les concerts du Prieuré Mouthier-Haute-Pierre

samedi 15 novembre 2025.

Le Prieuré Mouthier-Haute-Pierre Doubs

Début : 2025-11-15 18:30:00
1 piano et 4 violoncelles Bach, Beethoven, Chopin, Tchaikovsky, Popper, Bartok, Liszt
Bouquet final surprise
Place limitée à 100   .

Le Prieuré Mouthier-Haute-Pierre 25920 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté  

