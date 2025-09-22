Les conférences du CERMA Rochefort
Les conférences du CERMA Rochefort lundi 22 septembre 2025.
Les conférences du CERMA
Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-22 18:30:00
fin : 2025-09-26
Date(s) :
2025-09-22
Cycle de conférences 2025 sur le thème « Rochefort au fil de la Charente ».
Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine roland.denis06@orange.fr
English : The CERMA Conferences
2025 lecture series on the theme: ‘Rochefort along the Charente’.
German : Die CERMA-Konferenzen
Vortragsreihe 2025 zum Thema: „Rochefort entlang der Charente”.
Italiano :
Ciclo di conferenze 2025 sul tema: « Rochefort lungo la Charente ».
Espanol :
Ciclo de conferencias 2025 sobre el tema: « Rochefort a lo largo de la Charente ».
