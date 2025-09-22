Les conférences du CERMA Rochefort

Les conférences du CERMA Rochefort lundi 22 septembre 2025.

Les conférences du CERMA

Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-09-22 18:30:00

fin : 2025-09-26

2025-09-22

Cycle de conférences 2025 sur le thème « Rochefort au fil de la Charente ».

Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine roland.denis06@orange.fr

English : The CERMA Conferences

2025 lecture series on the theme: ‘Rochefort along the Charente’.

German : Die CERMA-Konferenzen

Vortragsreihe 2025 zum Thema: „Rochefort entlang der Charente”.

Italiano :

Ciclo di conferenze 2025 sul tema: « Rochefort lungo la Charente ».

Espanol :

Ciclo de conferencias 2025 sobre el tema: « Rochefort a lo largo de la Charente ».

