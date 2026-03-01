LES CONTES DE LA MÉDIATHÈQUE MÉDIATHÈQUE RIEUMES Rieumes

LES CONTES DE LA MÉDIATHÈQUE 4 Rue Sagazan Rieumes 2026-03-25

LES CONTES DE LA MÉDIATHÈQUE MÉDIATHÈQUE RIEUMES Rieumes mercredi 25 mars 2026.

LES CONTES DE LA MÉDIATHÈQUE

MÉDIATHÈQUE RIEUMES 4 Rue Sagazan Rieumes Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-25 15:00:00
fin : 2026-03-25 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-03-25

une journée pleine d’histoires
Une sélection de contes et histoires pour les tout-petits suivie d’un goûter partage   .

MÉDIATHÈQUE RIEUMES 4 Rue Sagazan Rieumes 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   mediatheque@ville-rieumes.fr

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English :

a day full of stories

L’événement LES CONTES DE LA MÉDIATHÈQUE Rieumes a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE

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