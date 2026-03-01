LES CONTES DE LA MÉDIATHÈQUE MÉDIATHÈQUE RIEUMES Rieumes
LES CONTES DE LA MÉDIATHÈQUE MÉDIATHÈQUE RIEUMES Rieumes mercredi 25 mars 2026.
LES CONTES DE LA MÉDIATHÈQUE
MÉDIATHÈQUE RIEUMES 4 Rue Sagazan Rieumes Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-25 15:00:00
fin : 2026-03-25 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-25
une journée pleine d’histoires
Une sélection de contes et histoires pour les tout-petits suivie d’un goûter partage .
MÉDIATHÈQUE RIEUMES 4 Rue Sagazan Rieumes 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie mediatheque@ville-rieumes.fr
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English :
a day full of stories
L’événement LES CONTES DE LA MÉDIATHÈQUE Rieumes a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE