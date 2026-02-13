Les Dimanches en Famille – BROAM (Live), Le Bistrot de St So, Lille

Les Dimanches en Famille – BROAM (Live) Dimanche 15 février, 12h00 Le Bistrot de St So Nord

Gratuit

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-02-15T12:00:00+01:00 – 2026-02-15T18:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-02-15T12:00:00+01:00 – 2026-02-15T18:00:00+01:00

LES DIMANCHES EN FAMILLE

Les Dimanches en Famille reviennent à Saint So

Un rendez-vous dominical pour manger ensemble, écouter de la musique live, et passer un bon moment en famille.

Des concerts acoustiques / folk / doux, accessibles à tous, dans une ambiance bienveillante.

️ Resto de 12h à 14h30

️ Réservations conseillées https://shorturl.at/8az55

Concert à 16h30

Espace enfants en libre service : jeux, coloriages, jeux de société

DIMANCHE 15 FÉVRIER

→ BROAM (Indie-folk électronique)

Influences : Bon Iver, James Blake, Low Roar

► Broam est la musique d’un film qui n’a pas encore été tourné.

Projet solo du producteur et ingénieur du son Benjamin Mathieu (Road Studio, Feral Son), Broam explore une musique hybride, à la croisée de la folk et de l’électronique, parfois ambiante, parfois dansante, toujours profonde et impactante.

Né au fil de voyages et de résidences, le projet s’est construit entre composition, collecte sonore et expérimentation.

Écoute/Découvre :

https://youtu.be/_pvVDwp2L9Y?si=pCpm6gEnomOkbFhF

https://www.instagram.com/broammusic/

https://www.facebook.com/broammusic

️ Réservations resto conseillées

https://shorturl.at/8az55

Bistrot de St So – Gare Saint-Sauveur

17 Bd JB Lebas – Lille

Ⓜ️ M°2 Lille Grand Palais / Mairie de Lille

À St So, on défend une ambiance inclusive, respectueuse et bienveillante. Viens comme tu es.

