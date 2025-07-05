LES ESCALES DU CANAL LE SOMAIL Saint-Nazaire-d’Aude 5 juillet 2025 13:00

Aude

LES ESCALES DU CANAL LE SOMAIL Allée de la Glacière Saint-Nazaire-d’Aude Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-05 13:00:00

fin : 2025-07-05 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-05

Une journée festive, expositions, balades contées, jeu de l’oie géant, artistes, musique, concert en soirée seront au programme.

Possibilité de pique-nique partagé !

Instant suspendu et détente pour profiter et découvrir l’attractivité du Somail et sa douceur de vivre entre amis, en famille, en solo, ou en couple !

.

Allée de la Glacière

Saint-Nazaire-d’Aude 11120 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 46 53 87 contactsomail@orange.fr

English :

A festive day of exhibitions, storytelling walks, a giant goose game, artists, music and an evening concert.

Possibility of a shared picnic!

A moment of suspension and relaxation to enjoy and discover the attractiveness of Le Somail and its gentle way of life, with friends, family, solo or as a couple!

German :

Ein festlicher Tag, Ausstellungen, Märchenspaziergänge, ein riesiges Gänsespiel, Künstler, Musik und ein Konzert am Abend stehen auf dem Programm.

Möglichkeit eines gemeinsamen Picknicks!

Schwebe- und Entspannungsmoment, um die Attraktivität von Le Somail und sein sanftes Leben mit Freunden, der Familie, allein oder zu zweit zu genießen und zu entdecken!

Italiano :

Una giornata di festa con mostre, passeggiate narrative, un gigantesco gioco dell’oca, artisti, musica e un concerto serale.

C’è anche la possibilità di un picnic condiviso!

Godetevi un momento di sospensione e di relax scoprendo il fascino di Le Somail e del suo stile di vita dolce con gli amici, la famiglia, da soli o in coppia!

Espanol :

Una jornada festiva de exposiciones, paseos cuentacuentos, un juego de la oca gigante, artistas, música y un concierto nocturno.

También podrá compartir un picnic

Disfrute de un momento de suspensión y relajación mientras descubre el atractivo de Le Somail y su apacible estilo de vida con amigos, en familia, solo o en pareja

L’événement LES ESCALES DU CANAL LE SOMAIL Saint-Nazaire-d’Aude a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Côte du Midi