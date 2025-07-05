LES ESCALES DU CANAL LE SOMAIL Saint-Nazaire-d’Aude 5 juillet 2025 13:00
Aude
LES ESCALES DU CANAL LE SOMAIL Allée de la Glacière Saint-Nazaire-d’Aude Aude
Une journée festive, expositions, balades contées, jeu de l’oie géant, artistes, musique, concert en soirée seront au programme.
Possibilité de pique-nique partagé !
Instant suspendu et détente pour profiter et découvrir l’attractivité du Somail et sa douceur de vivre entre amis, en famille, en solo, ou en couple !
Allée de la Glacière
Saint-Nazaire-d’Aude 11120 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 46 53 87 contactsomail@orange.fr
English :
A festive day of exhibitions, storytelling walks, a giant goose game, artists, music and an evening concert.
Possibility of a shared picnic!
A moment of suspension and relaxation to enjoy and discover the attractiveness of Le Somail and its gentle way of life, with friends, family, solo or as a couple!
German :
Ein festlicher Tag, Ausstellungen, Märchenspaziergänge, ein riesiges Gänsespiel, Künstler, Musik und ein Konzert am Abend stehen auf dem Programm.
Möglichkeit eines gemeinsamen Picknicks!
Schwebe- und Entspannungsmoment, um die Attraktivität von Le Somail und sein sanftes Leben mit Freunden, der Familie, allein oder zu zweit zu genießen und zu entdecken!
Italiano :
Una giornata di festa con mostre, passeggiate narrative, un gigantesco gioco dell’oca, artisti, musica e un concerto serale.
C’è anche la possibilità di un picnic condiviso!
Godetevi un momento di sospensione e di relax scoprendo il fascino di Le Somail e del suo stile di vita dolce con gli amici, la famiglia, da soli o in coppia!
Espanol :
Una jornada festiva de exposiciones, paseos cuentacuentos, un juego de la oca gigante, artistas, música y un concierto nocturno.
También podrá compartir un picnic
Disfrute de un momento de suspensión y relajación mientras descubre el atractivo de Le Somail y su apacible estilo de vida con amigos, en familia, solo o en pareja
