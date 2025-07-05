LES ESCALES DU CANAL Ventenac-en-Minervois 5 juillet 2025 09:30

Aude

LES ESCALES DU CANAL D26 Ventenac-en-Minervois Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-05 09:30:00

fin : 2025-07-05 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-05

La matinée débutera à 9h30 par une balade accompagnée et culturelle avec les Godillots, au départ du château. Ce moment de marche sera l’occasion de découvrir les plantations et la biodiversité qui bordent le canal.

10h A la Pépinière » Image Ventenac » :

Découverte de l’ancien chai

Rencontre avec l’artiste Sylvain Fraysse

Tapis de lecture pour les tout-petits avec la conteuse Céline et la bibliothèque municipale.

10h > 18h Marché gourmand du terroir au caveau du château

12h repas tiré du sac en pique-nique partagé

Visite de la Marie-Thérèse, barque historique du canal, avec les charpentiers et bénévoles du chantier

Des jeux et de l’eau pour petits et grands avec la Ludo’Mobile

11h installation avec la Fountanello halte nautique

19h>23h Soirée « VINGUETTE » par la cave coopérative du château.

.

D26

Ventenac-en-Minervois 11120 Aude Occitanie

English :

The morning begins at 9:30 with a guided cultural walk with Les Godillots, departing from the château. The walk will provide an opportunity to discover the plantations and biodiversity along the canal.

10 a.m.: At the « Image Ventenac » nursery:

Discovery of the old wine storehouse

Meeting with artist Sylvain Fraysse

Reading carpet for toddlers with storyteller Céline and the municipal library.

10 a.m. > 6 p.m.: Gourmet market in the château cellar

12pm: picnic lunch

Visit the Marie-Thérèse, a historic canal boat, with carpenters and volunteers from the site

« Games and water » for young and old with Ludo Mobile

11am: Installation with the Fountanello ? water stop

7pm>11pm: « VINGUETTE » evening by the château?s cooperative winery.

German :

Der Morgen beginnt um 9:30 Uhr mit einem begleiteten und kulturellen Spaziergang mit den Godillots, der am Schloss startet. Dieser Spaziergang bietet die Gelegenheit, die Anpflanzungen und die biologische Vielfalt entlang des Kanals zu entdecken.

10:00 Uhr: In der Baumschule « Image Ventenac »:

Entdeckung des alten Weinkellers

Treffen mit dem Künstler Sylvain Fraysse

Leseteppich für die Allerkleinsten mit der Erzählerin Céline und der Stadtbibliothek.

10h > 18h: Regionaler Gourmetmarkt im Weinkeller des Schlosses

12h: Aus dem Rucksack gezogene Mahlzeit in Form eines gemeinsamen Picknicks

Besichtigung der Marie-Thérèse, einer historischen Barke des Kanals, mit den Zimmerleuten und Freiwilligen der Baustelle

« Spiele und Wasser » für Groß und Klein mit dem Ludo?Mobile

11h: Aufbau mit der Fountanello? nautische Haltestelle

19h>23h: Abend « VINGUETTE » von der Genossenschaftskellerei des Schlosses.

Italiano :

La mattinata inizierà alle 9.30 con una passeggiata culturale guidata con i Godillot, partendo dal castello. Questa passeggiata sarà l’occasione per scoprire le piantagioni e la biodiversità che costeggiano il canale.

10.00: Al vivaio « Image Ventenac »:

Scoperta dell’antico magazzino del vino

Incontro con l’artista Sylvain Fraysse

Tappeto di lettura per i più piccoli con la narratrice Céline e la biblioteca comunale.

10.00 > 18.00: mercato gastronomico locale nella cantina del castello

ore 12: pranzo al sacco

Visita alla Marie-Thérèse, un battello storico sul canale, con i carpentieri e i volontari del progetto

« Giochi e acqua » per grandi e piccini con Ludo Mobile

ore 11.00: installazione con il Fountanello?

ore 19.00>11.00: serata « VINGUETTE » con la cantina cooperativa del castello.

Espanol :

La mañana comenzará a las 9:30 con un paseo cultural guiado con los Godillots, que partirá del castillo. Este paseo será la ocasión de descubrir las plantaciones y la biodiversidad que bordean el canal.

10:00 h: En el vivero « Image Ventenac »:

Descubrimiento del antiguo almacén de vino

Encuentro con el artista Sylvain Fraysse

Alfombra de lectura para los más pequeños con la cuentacuentos Céline y la biblioteca municipal.

10h > 18h: Mercado gastronómico local en la bodega del castillo

12h: comida campestre

Visita al Marie-Thérèse, barco histórico del canal, con los carpinteros y voluntarios del proyecto

« Juegos y agua » para grandes y pequeños con Ludo Mobile

11h: Instalación con el Fountanello ? parada acuática

19:00>23:00: velada « VINGUETTE » en la bodega cooperativa del castillo.

L’événement LES ESCALES DU CANAL Ventenac-en-Minervois a été mis à jour le 2025-06-25 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Côte du Midi