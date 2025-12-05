LES FÉERIES DE NOËL ET LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS Pollestres

LES FÉERIES DE NOËL ET LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS

Place de l’Europe Pollestres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-05

fin : 2025-12-07

Date(s) :

2025-12-05

Village gourmand, animations et activités avec défilés de mascottes, jeux e. Restauration et buvette….

.

Place de l’Europe Pollestres 66450 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 54 51 11

English :

Gourmet village, entertainment and activities with mascot parades, games e. Catering and refreshments….

German :

Feinschmeckerdorf, Animationen und Aktivitäten mit Maskottchenparaden, Spielen e. Essen und Trinken….

Italiano :

Villaggio gastronomico, animazione e attività con sfilate di mascotte, giochi e altro ancora. Stand di catering e ristoro….

Espanol :

Pueblo gastronómico, animación y actividades con desfiles de mascotas, juegos y mucho más. Catering y puestos de refrescos….

