LES FÉERIES DE NOËL ET LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS Pollestres
Place de l’Europe Pollestres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-05
fin : 2025-12-07
Date(s) :
2025-12-05
Village gourmand, animations et activités avec défilés de mascottes, jeux e. Restauration et buvette….
.
Place de l’Europe Pollestres 66450 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 54 51 11
English :
Gourmet village, entertainment and activities with mascot parades, games e. Catering and refreshments….
German :
Feinschmeckerdorf, Animationen und Aktivitäten mit Maskottchenparaden, Spielen e. Essen und Trinken….
Italiano :
Villaggio gastronomico, animazione e attività con sfilate di mascotte, giochi e altro ancora. Stand di catering e ristoro….
Espanol :
Pueblo gastronómico, animación y actividades con desfiles de mascotas, juegos y mucho más. Catering y puestos de refrescos….
L’événement LES FÉERIES DE NOËL ET LANCEMENT DES ILLUMINATIONS Pollestres a été mis à jour le 2025-11-24 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME