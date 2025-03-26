FABRICE EBOUE – ZENITH DE LILLE Lille
FABRICE EBOUE Début : 2026-03-03 à 20:30. Tarif : – euros.
CHEYENNE PRODUCTIONS ET CHEZ FELIX, présentent FABRICE ÉBOUÉ NOUVEAU SPECTACLEFolies Bergère (Paris) à partir du 8 janvier 2026 En tournée Zénith à partir du 30 janvier 2026Après la tournée triomphale d’Adieu Hier, Fabrice Eboué revient avec un Nouveau Spectacle!
ZENITH DE LILLE 1 BOULEVARD CITES UNIES 59000 Lille 59