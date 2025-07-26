Les fêtes de Sainte-Anne Rethel

Les fêtes de Sainte-Anne Rethel samedi 26 juillet 2025.

Les fêtes de Sainte-Anne

Promenade des Isles Rethel Ardennes

Début : 2025-07-26

fin : 2025-08-03

2025-07-26

Samedi 26 JUILLET OUVERTURE OFFICIELLE DES FÊTES DE SAINTE-ANNE 2025 13h00 Concours de pétanque (doublettes) organisé à l’Agora Sport par la Fanny Rethéloise (ouvert à tous) 16h30 Aubade à Monsieur le Maire par la Philharmonie Sud Ardennes dans les jardins de l’Hôtel de Ville et présentation au public de Miss Sainte-Anne et ses Dauphines 17h30 Ouverture officielle des fêtes de Sainte-Anne 22h00 à 01h30 Bal avec le groupe SYSTEM’B 02h00 Fermeture de la fête Dimanche 27 JUILLET GRANDE CAVALCADE 10h30 Messe à l’Église Saint-Nicolas animée par la Philharmonie Sud Ardennes en présence de Miss Sainte-Anne et ses dauphines 12h00 Apéritif offert par la Municipalité dans les jardins de l’Hôtel de Ville 14h00 Ouverture des manèges 15h00 Grande cavalcade avec de nombreux groupes folkloriques et chars associatifs 23h00 Grand feu d’artifice aux Charmilles offert par les industriels forains 01h00 Fermeture de la fête Lundi 28 JUILLET APRÈS-MIDI RÉCRÉATIF 12h00 Visite de Miss Sainte-Anne et de ses dauphines suivie d’un déjeuner à la Résidence Pierre SIEGEL 15h00 Visite de Miss Sainte-Anne et de ses dauphines. Animation avec l’accordéoniste Dany Daniel à l’EHPAD Geneviève De Gaulle Anthonioz 16h00 Ouverture des manèges 16h00 à 20h00 Animation offerte et organisée par les industriels forains 00h30 Fermeture de la fête Mardi 29 JUILLET 14h00 :Ouverture des manèges 16h00 à 20h00 Animation offerte et organisée par les industriels forains 00h30 Fermeture de la fête Mercredi 30 JUILLET: REPAS DES SÉNIORS 12h00 Repas offert aux séniors (de +65 ans) à la brasserie “Au feu de bois » Inscriptions en Mairie de Rethel 14h00 Ouverture des manèges 14h30 à 18h30 Bal musette animé par Dany Daniel au Tivoli 22h00 à 01h00 Soirée dansante avec l’orchestre PRÉSENCE 01h30 Fermeture de la fête Jeudi 31 JUILLET JOURNÉE TARIF RÉDUIT / TOMBOLA 14h00 Ouverture des manèges 21h00 Tirage de la Tombola organisée par les industriels forains 22h00 à 01h00 Bal animé par le chanteur ALEKS ANDERS 01h30 Fermeture de la fête Vendredi 1ER AOÛT SOIRÉE CLUB 15h00 Ouverture des manèges 22h00 à 01h30 Soirée animée par LUDO G EVENTS 02h00 Fermeture de la fête Samedi 2 AOÛT 15h00 Ouverture des manèges 22h00 à 01h00 Bal animé par l’orchestre LEGACY 01h30 Fermeture de la fête Dimanche 3 AOÛT FEU D’ARTIFICE 14h00 Ouverture des manèges 17h00 à 20h00 Bal animé par Dj Julien JF SONO Mix soleil caliente latino 23h00 Grand feu d’artifice aux Charmilles offert par la Ville de Rethel 00h00 Fermeture de la fête

Promenade des Isles Rethel 08300 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 39 51 40 contact@villederethel.fr

Saturday JULY 26: OFFICIAL OPENING OF THE SAINTE-ANNE 2025 FESTIVAL 1:00 pm: Petanque competition (doublettes) organized at the Agora Sport by the Fanny Rethéloise (open to all) 4:30 pm: Aubade to Monsieur le Maire by the Philharmonie Sud Ardennes in the gardens of the Hôtel de Ville and presentation to the public of Miss Sainte-Anne and her Dauphines 5:30 pm: Official opening of the Sainte-Anne festivities 10:00 pm to 1:30 am: Ball with the group SYSTEM’B 2:00 am: Closing of the festivities Sunday JULY 27: GRANDE CAVALCADE 10:30 am: Mass at Église Saint-Nicolas with Philharmonie Sud Ardennes in the presence of Miss Sainte-Anne and her runners-up 12:00: Aperitif offered by the Municipality in the gardens of Hôtel de Ville 14:00: Opening of the rides 15:00: Grand cavalcade with numerous folk groups and floats 23:00: Fireworks display at Les Charmilles, courtesy of the fairground industry 01:00 am: Festival closes Monday JULY 28: RECREATIONAL AFTERNOON 12:00 pm: Visit by Miss Sainte-Anne and her runners-up, followed by lunch at the Résidence Pierre SIEGEL 3:00 pm: Visit by Miss Sainte-Anne and her runners-up. Entertainment with accordionist Dany Daniel at the EHPAD Geneviève De Gaulle Anthonioz 4:00 pm: Rides open 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm: Entertainment provided and organized by the fairground industry 00:30 am: Festival closes Tuesday JULY 29 2:00 pm: Rides open 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm: Entertainment provided and organized by the fairground industry 00:30 am: Festival closes Wednesday JULY 30: SENIORS’ MEAL 12:00 pm: Meal for seniors (over 65) at the brasserie ?Au feu de bois » Registration at Rethel Town Hall 2:00 pm: Rides open 2:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Bal musette with Dany Daniel at the Tivoli 10:00 pm to 1:00 am: Dance party with PRÉSENCE orchestra 1:30 am: Festival closes Thursday, JULY 31 DISCOUNT RATE DAY / TOMBOLA 2:00 pm: Rides open 9:00 pm: Tombola draw organized by the fairground industry 10:00 pm to 1:00 am: Ball with singer ALEKS ANDERS 1:30 am: Festival closes Friday AUGUST 1: CLUB » EVENING 3:00 pm: Rides open 10:00 pm to 1:30 am: Party hosted by LUDO G EVENTS 2:00 am: Party closes Saturday AUGUST 2 3:00 pm: Rides open 10:00 pm to 1:00 am: Ball hosted by LEGACY band 1:30 am: Festival closes Sunday AUGUST 3: FIREWORKS 14:00: Rides open 17:00 to 20:00: Ball hosted by Dj Julien JF SONO Mix soleil caliente latino 23:00: Grand fireworks display at Les Charmilles hosted by the City of Rethel 00:00: Festival closes

Samstag, 26. Juli: OFFIZIELLE ERÖFFNUNG DES FESTES VON SAINTE-ANNE 2025 13.00 Uhr: Pétanque-Wettbewerb (Doubletten) im Agora Sport, organisiert von der Fanny Rethéloise (offen für alle) 16.30 Uhr Aubade für den Bürgermeister durch die Philharmonie Sud Ardennes in den Gärten des Rathauses und öffentliche Vorstellung der Miss Sainte-Anne und ihrer Dauphinen 17.30 Uhr: Offizielle Eröffnung des Festes von Sainte-Anne 22.00 bis 01.30 Uhr: Tanz mit der Gruppe SYSTEM’B 02.00 Uhr: Schließung des Festes Sonntag, 27. JULI: GRANDE CAVALCADE 10.30 Uhr Messe in der Kirche Saint-Nicolas, musikalisch gestaltet von der Philharmonie Sud Ardennes, in Anwesenheit der Miss Sainte-Anne und ihrer Delphinen 12.00 Uhr: Von der Stadtverwaltung angebotener Aperitif in den Gärten des Rathauses 14.00 Uhr: Öffnung der Reitplätze 15.00 Uhr: Große Kavalkade mit zahlreichen Folkloregruppen und Vereinswagen 23.00 Uhr Großes Feuerwerk an den Charmilles, das von den industriellen Schaustellern angeboten wird 01.00 Uhr: Schließung des Festes Montag, 28. JULI: NACHMITTAGSFEIER 12.00 Uhr: Besuch von Miss Sainte-Anne und ihren Delphinen, gefolgt von einem Mittagessen in der Résidence Pierre SIEGEL 15.00 Uhr: Besuch von Miss Sainte-Anne und ihren Delphinen. Unterhaltung mit dem Akkordeonisten Dany Daniel im Pflegeheim Geneviève De Gaulle Anthonioz 16:00 Uhr: Öffnung der Fahrgeschäfte 16:00 bis 20:00 Uhr: Unterhaltung, angeboten und organisiert von den Schaustellern 00:30 Uhr: Schließung des Festes Dienstag, 29. JULI 14:00 Uhr: Öffnung der Fahrgeschäfte 16:00 bis 20:00 Uhr: Unterhaltung, angeboten und organisiert von den Schaustellern 00:30 Uhr: Schließung des Festes Mittwoch, 30. JULI: SENIORENESSEN 12:00 Uhr: Essen für Senioren (ab 65 Jahren) in der Brasserie ?Au feu de bois » Einschreibungen im Rathaus von Rethel 14.00 Uhr: Öffnung der Karussells 14.30 bis 18.30 Uhr: Musette-Ball unter der Leitung von Dany Daniel im Tivoli 22.00 bis 01.00 Uhr Tanzabend mit dem Orchester PRÉSENCE 01.30 Uhr: Schließung des Festes Donnerstag, 31. JULI TAG ERMÄSSIGTER PREIS / TOMBOLA 14.00 Uhr: Öffnung der Fahrgeschäfte 21.00 Uhr: Ziehung der von den industriellen Schaustellern organisierten Tombola 22.00 bis 01.00 Uhr: Tanz mit dem Sänger ALEKS ANDERS 01.30 Uhr: Schließung des Festes Freitag, 1. August CLUB-ABEND 15.00 Uhr: Öffnung der Fahrgeschäfte 22.00 bis 01.30 Uhr: Abendveranstaltung mit LUDO G EVENTS 02.00 Uhr: Schließung des Festes Samstag, 2. August 15.00 Uhr: Öffnung der Fahrgeschäfte 22.00 bis 01.00 Uhr: Tanz mit der Band LEGACY 01.30 Uhr: Tanzveranstaltung mit der Band LEGACY 01.30 Uhr: Schließung des Festes Samstag, 2. August 15.00 Uhr: Öffnung der Fahrgeschäfte 22.00 bis 01.00 Uhr: Tanzveranstaltung mit der Band LEGACY 01.30 Uhr Sonntag, 3. AUGUST: Feuerwerk 14:00 Uhr: Öffnung der Fahrgeschäfte 17:00 bis 20:00 Uhr: Tanz unter der Leitung von Dj Julien JF SONO Mix soleil caliente latino 23:00 Uhr: Großes Feuerwerk in den Charmilles, das von der Stadt Rethel angeboten wird 00:00 Uhr: Schließung des Festes

Sabato 26 LUGLIO: APERTURA UFFICIALE DEL FESTIVAL SAINTE-ANNE 2025 Ore 13.00: gara di petanque (doppio) organizzata all’Agorà Sport dalla Fanny Rethéloise (aperta a tutti) Ore 16.30: Aubade per il Sindaco a cura della Philharmonie Sud Ardennes nei giardini del Municipio e presentazione al pubblico di Miss Sainte-Anne e dei suoi Delfini Ore 17.30: Apertura ufficiale dei festeggiamenti di Sainte-Anne Ore 22.00 1.30: Ballo con il gruppo SYSTEM’B Ore 2.00: Chiusura dei festeggiamenti Domenica 27 LUGLIO: GRANDE CAVALCADE Ore 10.30: Messa nella chiesa di Saint-Nicolas con la Philharmonie Sud Ardennes in presenza di Miss Sainte-Anne e dei suoi concorrenti 12.00: Aperitivo offerto dal Comune nei giardini del Municipio 14.00: Apertura delle giostre 15.00: Grande cavalcata con numerosi gruppi folkloristici e carri allegorici 23.00: Spettacolo pirotecnico a Les Charmilles presentato dall’industria del luna park 01:00: Chiusura della festa Lunedì 28 LUGLIO: POMERIGGIO RICREATIVO 12:00: Visita di Miss Sainte-Anne e dei suoi concorrenti, seguita da un pranzo al Résidence Pierre SIEGEL 15:00: Visita di Miss Sainte-Anne e dei suoi concorrenti. Intrattenimento con il fisarmonicista Dany Daniel presso l’EHPAD Geneviève De Gaulle Anthonioz 16.00: Apertura delle giostre 16.00-20.00: Intrattenimento offerto e organizzato dai costruttori del luna park 00.30: Chiusura del festival Martedì 29 LUGLIO 14.00: Apertura delle giostre 16.00-20.00: Intrattenimento offerto e organizzato dai costruttori del luna park 00.30: Chiusura del festival Mercoledì 30 LUGLIO: PASTO PER ANZIANI 12.00: Pasto offerto agli anziani (oltre i 65 anni) presso la brasserie ?Au feu de bois » Registrazione presso il Municipio di Rethel 14.00: Apertura delle giostre 14.30-18.30: Bal musette con Dany Daniel al Tivoli 22.00-1.00: Ballo con l’orchestra PRÉSENCE 1.30: Chiusura del festival Giovedì 31 LUGLIO GIORNATA A TARIFFA SCONTATA / TOMBOLA Ore 14.00: apertura delle giostre Ore 21.00: estrazione della tombola organizzata dal settore fiere Ore 22.00 1.00: Ballo con il cantante ALEKS ANDERS Ore 1.30: chiusura del festival Venerdì 1 AGOSTO: SERATA « CLUB » Ore 15.00: apertura delle giostre dalle 22.00 all’1.30: intrattenimento serale a cura di LUDO G EVENTS Ore 2.00: chiusura del festival Sabato 2 AGOSTO Ore 15.00: apertura delle giostre dalle 22.00 all’1.00: ballo con la band LEGACY Ore 1.30: Domenica 3 AGOSTO: FUOCHI D’ARTIFICIO 14:00: Apertura delle giostre 17:00-20:00: Ballo con Dj Julien JF SONO Mix soleil caliente latino 23:00: Grande spettacolo pirotecnico a Les Charmilles con la Città di Rethel 00:00: Chiusura del festival

Sábado 26 DE JULIO: APERTURA OFICIAL DE LAS FIESTAS DE SAINTE-ANNE 2025 13.00 h: Concurso de petanca (dobles) organizado en el Ágora Sport por la Fanny Rethéloise (abierto a todos) 16.30 h: Aubade para el Alcalde por la Philharmonie Sud Ardennes en los jardines del Ayuntamiento y presentación al público de Miss Sainte-Anne y sus Dauphines 17.30 h: Apertura oficial de las fiestas de Sainte-Anne 22.00 h a 01.30 h: Baile con el grupo SYSTEM’B 02.00 h: Clausura de las fiestas Domingo 27 DE JULIO: GRAN CAVALADA 10.30 h: Misa en la iglesia de Saint-Nicolas con la Philharmonie Sud Ardennes en presencia de Miss Sainte-Anne y sus finalistas 12.00 h: Aperitivo ofrecido por el Ayuntamiento en los jardines del Ayuntamiento 14.00 h: Apertura de las cabalgatas 15.00 h: Gran cabalgata con numerosos grupos folclóricos y carrozas 23.00 h: Espectáculo de fuegos artificiales en Les Charmilles presentado por los feriantes 01.00: Clausura de la fiesta Lunes 28 DE JULIO: TARDE DE OCIO 12.00: Visita de Miss Sainte-Anne y de sus finalistas, seguida de un almuerzo en la Residencia Pierre SIEGEL 15.00: Visita de Miss Sainte-Anne y de sus finalistas. Animación con el acordeonista Dany Daniel en el EHPAD Geneviève De Gaulle Anthonioz 16.00: Apertura de las atracciones 16.00 a 20.00: Animación ofrecida y organizada por los feriantes 00.30: Clausura de la fiesta Martes 29 DE JULIO 14.00: Apertura de las atracciones 16.00 a 20.00: Animación ofrecida y organizada por los feriantes 00.30: Clausura de la fiesta Miércoles 30 DE JULIO: COMIDA DE LAS PERSONAS MAYORES 12.00: Comida ofrecida a las personas mayores (más de 65 años) en la brasserie ?Au feu de bois » Inscripción en el Ayuntamiento de Rethel 14.00 h: Apertura de las atracciones 14.30 h a 18.30 h: Ballet con Dany Daniel en el Tivoli 22.00 h a 01.00 h: Baile con la orquesta PRÉSENCE 01.30 h: Clausura del festival Jueves 31 DE JULIO 14.00 h: Apertura de las atracciones 21.00 h: Sorteo de la tómbola organizada por los feriantes 22.00 h a 01.00 h: Baile con el cantante ALEKS ANDERS 01.30 h: Cierre del festival Viernes 1 DE AGOSTO: TARDE « CLUB » 15:00 h: Apertura de las atracciones 22:00 h a 1:30 h: Animación nocturna a cargo de LUDO G EVENTS 2:00 h: Clausura de la fiesta Sábado 2 DE AGOSTO 15:00 h: Apertura de las atracciones 22:00 h a 1:00 h: Baile con el grupo LEGACY 1:30 h: Clausura del festival Domingo 3 DE AGOSTO: FUEGOS ARTIFICIALES 14:00: Apertura de las atracciones 17:00 a 20:00: Baile a cargo del Dj Julien JF SONO Mix soleil caliente latino 23:00: Gran espectáculo de fuegos artificiales en Les Charmilles a cargo de la ciudad de Rethel 00:00: Clausura del festival

L’événement Les fêtes de Sainte-Anne Rethel a été mis à jour le 2025-07-07 par Ardennes Tourisme