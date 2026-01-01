Les Foulées Maximoises Pont du Préconil Sainte-Maxime

Les Foulées Maximoises

Pont du Préconil Départ Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif :

Date :

Début : 2026-01-11 09:00:00

fin : 2026-01-11 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-11

L’association Sainte Maxime Athlé-Golfe de Saint Tropez organise la 4ème édition des Foulées maximoises.

Pont du Préconil Départ Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur foulees.maximoises@gmail.com

English : Les Foulées Maximoises

The association Sainte Maxime Athlé-Golfe de Saint Tropez organizes the 4th edition of the Foulées maximoises.



The program includes a 10km, a half marathon and a children’s race.



The 10 km and half marathon starts will be given from the Pont du Préconil at 9h.



The course will take riders to the city center, before heading towards the seaside in the direction of the Nartelle and return on the A. Simon-Lorière promenade to cross the finish line.



Start of the children’s races from 11am, at the Espace Maxime Moreau.

L’événement Les Foulées Maximoises Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-01-06 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime