LES FRÈRES RAYZ FERIA DE CARCASSONNE 2025 Carcassonne

Repérés et formés par DJ Mehdy Prince en 2009, Les Frères Rayz ont réussi en quelques années à devenir l’un des duos les plus emblématiques de la scène audoise.

Durant leur prestation, ils transmettent toute leur énergie et leurs good vibes pour entraîner le public dans une performance énergique et unique. Influencés par l’électro et l’urbain, Les Frères Rayz proposent un véritable show avec Rayan aux platines accompagné de la performance au micro et aux percussions de Ghaïs. Plongez au cœur d’une expérience musicale inoubliable avec leur show explosif. La complicité entre les deux frères est palpable, créant une synergie électrique qui se propage à travers la foule. Ce n’est pas simplement un show, c’est une célébration de la musique, de la fraternité et de l’énergie contagieuse, faisant vibrer le public à l’unisson.

Boulevard Omer Sarraut Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 77 71 11

English :

Spotted and trained by DJ Mehdy Prince in 2009, Les Frères Rayz have managed in just a few years to become one of the most emblematic duos on the Aude scene.

During their set, they transmit all their energy and good vibes, drawing the audience into a unique and energetic performance. Influenced by electro and urban music, Les Frères Rayz put on a real show, with Rayan at the turntables and Ghaïs on microphone and percussion. Immerse yourself in an unforgettable musical experience with their explosive show. The complicity between the two brothers is palpable, creating an electric synergy that spreads through the crowd. This isn’t just a show, it’s a celebration of music, brotherhood and infectious energy, making the audience vibrate in unison.

German :

Die Brüder Rayz wurden 2009 von DJ Mehdy Prince entdeckt und ausgebildet und haben es in wenigen Jahren geschafft, zu einem der emblematischsten Duos der Szene in Audoise zu werden.

Während ihres Auftritts übertragen sie ihre ganze Energie und ihre « good vibes », um das Publikum in eine energiegeladene und einzigartige Performance zu verwickeln. Die von Elektro und Urban beeinflussten Brüder Rayz bieten eine echte Show mit Rayan an den Plattentellern und Ghaïs am Mikrofon und an den Perkussionsinstrumenten. Tauchen Sie mit ihrer explosiven Show in ein unvergessliches Musikerlebnis ein. Die Komplizenschaft zwischen den beiden Brüdern ist spürbar und schafft eine elektrische Synergie, die sich auf die Menge überträgt. Es ist nicht einfach nur eine Show, sondern eine Feier der Musik, der Brüderlichkeit und der ansteckenden Energie, die das Publikum im Einklang vibrieren lässt.

Italiano :

Individuati e formati da DJ Mehdy Prince nel 2009, Les Frères Rayz sono diventati in pochi anni uno dei duo più emblematici della scena dell’Aude.

Durante il loro set, trasmetteranno tutta la loro energia e le loro buone vibrazioni, trascinando il pubblico in una performance unica ed energica. Influenzati dalla musica electro e urbana, Les Frères Rayz mettono in scena un vero e proprio spettacolo, con Rayan ai giradischi e Ghaïs al microfono e alle percussioni. Immergetevi in un’esperienza musicale indimenticabile con il loro show esplosivo. La complicità tra i due fratelli è palpabile e crea una sinergia elettrica che si diffonde tra la folla. Questo non è solo uno spettacolo, è una celebrazione della musica, della fratellanza e dell’energia contagiosa, che entusiasma il pubblico all’unisono.

Espanol :

Descubiertos y formados por DJ Mehdy Prince en 2009, Les Frères Rayz se han convertido en pocos años en uno de los dúos más emblemáticos de la escena del Aude.

Durante su set, transmitirán toda su energía y buen rollo, arrastrando al público a una actuación única y enérgica. Influenciados por la música electro y urbana, Les Frères Rayz ofrecen un auténtico espectáculo, con Rayan a los platos y Ghaïs al micrófono y la percusión. Sumérjase en una experiencia musical inolvidable con su explosivo espectáculo. La complicidad entre los dos hermanos es palpable, creando una sinergia eléctrica que se contagia al público. Esto no es sólo un espectáculo, es una celebración de la música, la hermandad y la energía contagiosa, emocionando al público al unísono.

