Les Gaillardes | Spectacle de théâtre Vitrezay, Échappée Nature Saint-Sorlin-de-Conac

Les Gaillardes | Spectacle de théâtre

Vitrezay, Échappée Nature Vitrezay Saint-Sorlin-de-Conac Charente-Maritime

Début : Vendredi 2025-08-08 19:00:00

fin : 2025-08-08

Date(s) :

2025-08-08

Les Gaillardes, troupe de théâtre itinérante à vélo, arrivent à Vitrezay le 8 août prochain !

Pour la quatrième année, Les Gaillardes repartent à vélo à la rencontre des habitant·es de Charente-Maritime, au fil d’un nouveau voyage estival.

Vitrezay, Échappée Nature Vitrezay Saint-Sorlin-de-Conac 17150 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 21 37 74 87 lesgaillardes.info@gmail.com

English :

Les Gaillardes, a touring theater troupe on bicycle, arrives in Vitrezay on August 8!

For the fourth year, Les Gaillardes will be cycling back to meet the inhabitants of Charente-Maritime, on a new summer tour.

German :

Les Gaillardes, eine fahrradfahrende Theatergruppe, kommt am 8. August in Vitrezay an!

Im vierten Jahr fahren Les Gaillardes wieder mit dem Fahrrad los, um auf einer neuen Sommerreise die Einwohner der Charente-Maritime zu treffen.

Italiano :

Les Gaillardes, compagnia teatrale itinerante in bicicletta, arriva a Vitrezay l’8 agosto!

Per il quarto anno consecutivo, Les Gaillardes tornano a pedalare per incontrare gli abitanti della Charente-Maritime in una nuova tournée estiva.

Espanol :

Les Gaillardes, compañía itinerante de teatro en bicicleta, llega a Vitrezay el 8 de agosto

Por cuarto año consecutivo, Les Gaillardes vuelven en bicicleta al encuentro de los habitantes de Charente-Maritime en una nueva gira estival.

