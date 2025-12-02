Les gros patinent bien Thionville

Les gros patinent bien

30 boulevard Foch Thionville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

30

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi Mardi 2025-12-02 20:00:00

fin : 2025-12-02

Date(s) :

2025-12-02

Après Bigre, Pierre Guillois et Olivier Martin-Salvan signent une odyssée burlesque, mêlant cabaret de cartons et épopée shakespearienne. Un acteur immobile en costume, un complice en maillot de bain, et des centaines de cartons pour accessoires le voyage rocambolesque d’un homme maudit, entre gags et trouvailles poétiques, couronné du Molière du théâtre public 2022.

Auteurs et mise en scène Pierre Guillois et Olivier Martin-Salvan

Ingénierie carton Charlotte RodièreTout public

30 boulevard Foch Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 83 01 24 info@theatre-thionville.fr

English :

After Bigre, Pierre Guillois and Olivier Martin-Salvan create a burlesque odyssey, combining cardboard cabaret and Shakespearean epic. An immobile actor in a suit, an accomplice in a bathing suit, and hundreds of cardboard boxes as props: the rocky journey of a cursed man, between gags and poetic finds, crowned with the Molière du théâtre public 2022.

Written and directed by Pierre Guillois and Olivier Martin-Salvan

Cardboard engineering: Charlotte Rodière

German :

Nach Bigre schrieben Pierre Guillois und Olivier Martin-Salvan eine burleske Odyssee, die ein Kabarett aus Kartons mit einem Shakespeare-Epos verbindet. Ein unbeweglicher Schauspieler im Anzug, ein Komplize in Badehose und Hunderte von Kartons als Requisiten: die unglaubliche Reise eines verfluchten Mannes, zwischen Gags und poetischen Einfällen, gekrönt mit dem Molière du théâtre public 2022.

Autoren und Regie: Pierre Guillois und Olivier Martin-Salvan

Kartontechnik: Charlotte Rodière

Italiano :

Dopo Bigre, Pierre Guillois e Olivier Martin-Salvan creano un’odissea burlesca che unisce il cabaret di cartone all’epopea shakespeariana. Un attore immobile in tuta, un complice in costume da bagno e centinaia di scatole di cartone come oggetti di scena: il viaggio rocambolesco di un uomo maledetto, tra gag e trovate poetiche, coronato dal pubblico del Molière du théâtre 2022.

Scritto e diretto da: Pierre Guillois e Olivier Martin-Salvan

Ingegneria del cartone: Charlotte Rodière

Espanol :

Después de Bigre, Pierre Guillois y Olivier Martin-Salvan crean una odisea burlesca, combinando cabaret de cartón y epopeya shakesperiana. Un actor inmóvil en traje, un cómplice en bañador y cientos de cajas de cartón como atrezzo: el rocambolesco viaje de un hombre maldito, entre gags y hallazgos poéticos, coronado con el Molière du théâtre público 2022.

Guión y dirección: Pierre Guillois y Olivier Martin-Salvan

Ingeniería del cartón: Charlotte Rodière

