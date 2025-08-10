Les Guinguettes de l’Agglo La Bâtie-Rolland La Bâtie-Rolland 10 août 2025 19:00

Drôme

Les Guinguettes de l’Agglo La Bâtie-Rolland Place de la Salle des Fêtes La Bâtie-Rolland Drôme

Début : Dimanche 2025-08-10 19:00:00

fin : 2025-08-10 23:00:00

2025-08-10

Dans l’agglo, l’été rime avec guinguette ! Un concept imbattable des food trucks pour tous les goûts, des animations pour les familles, un concert live et un dj pour l’ambiance. Bonne humeur et convivialité garanties dans les beaux villages de l’agglo !

Place de la Salle des Fêtes

La Bâtie-Rolland 26160 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 01 00 20 info@montelimar-tourisme.com

English :

In the agglo, summer rhymes with guinguette! An unbeatable concept: food trucks for all tastes, entertainment for families, a live concert and a DJ to set the mood. Good mood and conviviality guaranteed in the beautiful villages of the agglo!

German :

In der Agglo reimt sich der Sommer auf Guinguette! Ein unschlagbares Konzept: Foodtrucks für jeden Geschmack, Animationen für Familien, ein Live-Konzert und ein Dj für die richtige Stimmung. Gute Laune und Geselligkeit sind in den schönen Dörfern der Agglo garantiert!

Italiano :

L’estate nell’agglomerato fa rima con guinguette! Un concetto imbattibile: food truck per tutti i gusti, intrattenimento per le famiglie, un concerto dal vivo e un DJ per creare l’atmosfera. Buon umore e convivialità garantiti nei bellissimi villaggi dell’agglomerato!

Espanol :

¡El verano en el agglo rima con guinguette! Un concepto inmejorable: food trucks para todos los gustos, animaciones para las familias, un concierto en directo y un DJ para animar el ambiente. ¡Buen humor y convivencia garantizados en los bellos pueblos de la aglomeración!

